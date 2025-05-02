Grasshoppers Rally Past Dash with Six Unanswered Runs

May 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro, NC - The script was flipped by the Grasshoppers (16-8) on Thursday night, as six unanswered runs handed Winston-Salem (9-15) a 6-1 defeat. The Dash looked up at an early lead for a third game in a row against Greensboro, but this time, the Grasshoppers had an immediate answer.

Sam Antonacci got Winston-Salem on the board in the top of the third with an RBI single that scored Samuel Zavala from third base. Despite the fast start, the Dash flame was quickly doused after Antonacci was caught stealing, and Jeral Perez struck out to retire the side.

The defensive stand translated into offense for the Grasshoppers, and in the bottom of the third, they answered with a pair of runs. Omar Alfonzo knotted the game at one apiece with an RBI single.

A few batters later, with runners at the corners and one out, Esmerlyn Valdez hit a ground ball to Antonacci, where the Dash second baseman made a whale of a play. On a hard-hit groundball, Antonocci lunged to his glove side, spun, and started the double play turn from the seat of his pants - all in one motion. On the other side, the relay throw to first base was in the dirt and gave the Grasshoppers the 2-1 advantage.

Then in the fifth, Greensboro jumped on Dash starter Jake Bockenstedt for two more, this time on a long home run off the bat of Javier Rivas. The blast closed the book on Bockenstedt, who went 4.2 innings and gave up four runs on six hits. Although the right-hander took the loss and moved to 1-2 on the season, he matched his season high with six strikeouts.

On the other side, Sean Sullivan (1-0) took the win for Greensboro and emulated a solid day for the Grasshopper bullpen. Sullivan, Landon Tomkins, and Michael Walsh combined for five innings of three-hit baseball to hold the Dash in check.

While the Greensboro pitchers fended off the Dash offense, the Grasshoppers' offense put Winston-Salem in the rearview mirror. Geovanny Planchart launched his first home run of the year in the seventh, and Kalae Harrison drove in Jesus Castillo in the eighth to make it a 6-1 lead for the home team.

The Dash still holds a 2-1 series lead over Greensboro and will look to bounce back Friday, May 2, for game four of the six-game slate.

