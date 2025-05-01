The Gaslight Anthem X BlueClaws X Official League "Local Legends Series" Drop on May 22nd - Ticket & Merch Package Available

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Official League, and New Jersey's own The Gaslight Anthem are teaming up for the first time ever to bring fans an unforgettable night of baseball, music, and hometown pride. On Thursday, May 22nd, the three will debut an exclusive capsule collection as part of the second drop in Official League's groundbreaking Local Legends series, with a special appearance by the band at ShoreTown Ballpark during the BlueClaws' game against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

The band will be in attendance at the ballpark that night, and the BlueClaws have also launched a limited ticket and merch package available now, which includes the following:

One game ticket to the May 22nd game

Your choice of an Official League wool or corduroy hat from the new collection

Guaranteed merch access (quantities are limited-first come, first served)

Hat pickup available during the game in the Sand Bar, located along the left field concourse

The full collection will be released online at store.thegaslightanthem.com/ and blueclaws.milbstore.com/ on May 22nd. The collection will include the wool and corduroy hats, and four premium outerwear options.

The night will conclude with post-game fireworks, giving fans one more reason to make May 22nd a can't-miss celebration at ShoreTown Ballpark.

This new release marks the first official collaboration between The Gaslight Anthem and the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, and the second installment in Official League's Local Legends series-a five-part campaign that celebrates the connection between iconic musicians and their hometown Minor League Baseball teams. Launching in April with the sold-out Fall Out Boy x Iowa Cubs collection and rolling out monthly through August, the Local Legends series brings together the raw energy of live music and the hometown passion of MiLB for exclusive, limited-edition collections that embody the soul of each city.

"We're thrilled to partner with The Gaslight Anthem and Official League on this amazing collection," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "The Gaslight Anthem has a great following here at the Jersey Shore and the chance to welcome them to the ballpark is very exciting for us. We can't wait for May 22nd."

"The Gaslight Anthem are Jersey icons, and this collection is a tribute to that legacy," said Monique Gilbert, Vice President of Music at Official League. "We're proud to bring this partnership to life alongside the BlueClaws in a way that merges baseball, music, and local pride into one unforgettable night."

