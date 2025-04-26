BlueClaws, Cyclones Rained out on Saturday
April 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Saturday's game between the BlueClaws and Brooklyn Cyclones has been rained out. It will be made up when Brooklyn returns to ShoreTown Ballpark in May at a date TBD.
Tickets for Saturday's game can be exchanged for any remaining game this season, subject to availability. Exchanges can be made in person or on the phone by calling 732-901-7000 option 2.
Fans with VIP tickets for Saturday, either VIP picnic tickets or VIP Boardwalk Bundle tickets, can exchange them for a reserve seat to a 2025 home game of their choosing.
Sunday's game remains a single, 9-inning game at 1:05 pm. Bark in the Park festivities begin on the Great Lawn at 10 am and dogs are welcome.
