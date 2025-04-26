Hot Rods Game Notes

Friday Fireworks.... The Hot Rods used a five-run bottom of the eighth to capture their first win of the series against the Grasshoppers. Emilien Pitre tripled in a run and Mac Horvath drove him in with a sacrifice fly, giving the Hot Rods an early 2-0 lead. The Grasshoppers answered with two of their own and eventually took a 3-2 lead. Daniel Vellojin blasted his first homer of the season, tying the game. After two bases-loaded walks, Aidan Smith plated three runs with a double, leading the Hot Rods to an 8-6 win.

Six-Inning Starters.... The 6.0 innings from the Rays No. 9 prospect, Santiago Suarez, marked the fourth time this season a Hot Rods starter has gone 6.0 frames. Gary Gill Hill leads the way with two outings of the same length, including two quality starts. Marcus Johnson went 6.0 innings on Tuesday, while Saurez's outing on Friday give him his first quality start of the season.

Horvath Heating Up... Mac Horvath has had his most successful stretch of the season over the past six games. He has collected hits in five of his last six games, going 8-for-23 (.348) with a double, a homer, and five RBIs. During this span, Horvath has raised his batting average from .158 to .228, logging two of his three multi-hit games this season.

Battle on the Bump.... RHP TJ Nichols will take the mound for his first start at home on Saturday. Last Sunday at Hub City, the righty logged his longest outing of the year, going 3.2 innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out a season-high seven batters. Greensboro will send out RHP Hung-Leng Chang. He has allowed four runs in each of his last two starts, with his strongest outing of the season coming against Winston-Salem on April 9, tossing 4.2 innings of one-run ball.

