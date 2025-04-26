Blue Rocks Secure First Series Win of 2025 with 6-3 Victory over Aberdeen

WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (7-13) beat the Aberdeen IronBirds (8-12) by a final score of on Saturday night at Frawley Stadium. The win clinched a series victory for Wilmington, their first of the season.

Wilmington threatened in the second after getting runners on first and second with one out, however Aberdeen's starting pitcher Nestor German buckled down to get the final two outs of the inning.

Aberdeen got on the board first in the third. The IronBirds loaded the bases before Leandro Arias drew a walk to bring home the lead IronBird runner. Aron Estrada doubled the lead on a groundout to shortstop, scoring Jalen Vasquez from third. Anthony Arguelles came on in relief for Wilmington starter Wander Arias and was able to record the final out of the inning, limiting the damage to just two runs.

Wilmington answered in their half of the frame. After Brenner Cox walked, T.J White drove a ball over the right field fence to tie the score up at two. The home run was the first of the season for Wilmington's top home run hitter in 2024. Wilmington got a couple more runners on base but could not tack on any extra runs in the inning.

"That felt good to get us back in the game," White said. "I know I've been struggling lately but I keep fighting every day. It's not about what you've done already, it's about what you've done lately. We just gotta keep fighting."

German was pulled after one out in the fourth inning, striking out seven batters over his 3.1 innings of work. Wilmington proceeded to get after relief pitcher Juan De Los Santos, as Brenner Cox and Caleb Lomavita both recorded two-out RBI singles to give the Blue Rocks a 4-2 lead. A throwing error enabled Lomavita and White to advance to second and third on the play, where they would be stranded after Brandon Pimentel flew out to right field in the next at-bat.

Aberdeen cut their deficit in half in the sixth inning when Austin Overn crushed his third home run of the season over the right field fence. Wilmington responded in their half of the frame, as Jonathan Thomas led off the inning with a triple to right field before Lomavita smacked an opposite field two-run homer to make it a 6-3 ball game. The homer was Lomavita's first of the season and also gave him his first three-hit game of the season.

"You're never really trying to hit a home run," Lomavita said. "I got a pitch up and I guess the bat did what it did. I'm pretty grateful for that home run but the bigger picture is the Blue Rocks won."

The IronBirds threatened in the top of the seventh inning. Aberdeen runners were stationed on second and third with one out before Marc Davis struck out Aberdeen's Vance Honeycutt and Jared Simpson came in to induce a groundout and end the inning, maintaining the Blue Rocks three-run lead.

Thomas Schultz came on in the ninth for a save opportunity. After the lead batter walked, the next two IronBird batters recorded outs on a ground ball double play and foul out to first base, giving Wilmington the 6-3 victory. Schultz recorded his second save of the season and Arguelles was given credit for the win, his first of the season.

Wilmington will wrap up the six game homestand tomorrow afternoon against Aberdeen at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

