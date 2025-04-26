Renegades Crush Asheville, 15-0

April 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Asheville, N.C. - The Hudson Valley Renegades offense exploded for a season-high 15 runs and 18 hits as four pitchers combined to shut out the Asheville Tourists on Saturday night at McCormick Field in a 15-0 Renegades triumph.

The whitewashing marked the second straight shutout win for the Renegades, the first time that the team has thrown consecutive shutouts since June 10 and 11, 2023 against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Jackson Castillo had a huge night at the plate, finishing 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a double, a grand slam and six RBIs. Jace Avina went 3-for-4 with two runs, a home run, three RBIs and two walks, and Brendan Jones and George Lombard, Jr. each had three hits and an RBI.

Hudson Valley took an early lead 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a Castillo sacrifice fly, and that score would hold until the top of the fourth when the Renegades sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs.

Brenny Escanio and Anthony Hall each had RBI singles to kick off the scoring, which were followed by back-to-back RBI doubles from Jones and Lombard. Castillo brought in Lombard with a single to complete the scoring.

In the fifth, the 'Gades erupted again, with Coby Morales leading off the frame with a solo home run to center off Derek True, and Castillo hitting a grand slam later in the frame against Garrett Apker to break the game open at 12-0 Renegades.

Meanwhile Yankees No. 5 prospect Bryce Cunningham (3-1) was cruising on the mound, throwing 6.0 shutout innings while scattering three hits and two walks and striking out eight. Geoff Gilbert relieved him and struck out four batters in the seventh, becoming the first Hudson Valley pitcher since Sean Bierman in 2012 to strike out four in a single inning.

Tyrone Yulie and Ocean Gabonia finished off the shutout with a scoreless inning of relief each as the Renegades added two more runs in the seventh on a two-run homer by Avina and another in the ninth on an Avina single.

With back-to-back shutouts, the Renegades pitching staff has thrown 18.1 consecutive scoreless innings since Thursday night. Hudson Valley now has four shutouts this season, the third-most of any team in Minor League Baseball this season.

Hudson Valley and Asheville continue their series on Sunday afternoon at McCormick Field at 1:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on the Renegades Baseball Network with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. To stream live or find a station near you, visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. The Renegades send LHP Kyle Carr (0-1, 1.50) to the mound against RHP Yeriel Santos (0-1, 10.97) for the Tourists.

Following this week's six-game series with Asheville, Hudson Valley returns home for a six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. An exciting list of promotions includes Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union on April 30, Hockey Night on May 1 with a Renegades Hockey Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union, and the first Copa de La Diversión game of the season on May 4 celebrating Cuatro de Mayo. Tickets are available at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

Renegades Record:

14-6

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.