Bleis Homers Twice, Drive Roll Past Spartanburgers 6-1

April 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Miguel Bleis belted a pair of home runs and drove in four runs as the Greenville Drive topped the Hub City Spartanburgers 6-1 on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Park.

Bleis launched a three-run homer in the first inning and added a solo shot in the seventh, powering Greenville (9-11) to a win to close out the road trip. The Drive jumped ahead early after a throwing error and a two-out rally, with Bleis delivering the big blow off Spartanburgers starter Jose Gonzalez (0-2).

Greenville added single runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings, capitalizing on 11 walks issued by Hub City pitching. Juan Montero contributed an RBI single in the third, and Nelly Taylor added a two-out RBI fielder's choice in the sixth.

Dalton Rogers (2-0) picked up the win in relief, tossing five innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts. Starter Payton Tolle was sharp as well, striking out nine and allowing just one hit over four scoreless innings.

Cal Stark provided the lone highlight for Hub City (12-9), drilling a solo home run to left in the seventh off Rogers. Gleider Figuereo and Dylan Dreiling also collected hits for the Spartanburgers, who managed just four total against Greenville's pitching staff. Drive pitching returned to form after a head scratching 13 walk performance on Saturday.

Gonzalez took the loss after giving up four runs - just one earned - over 3 2/3 innings. The Spartanburgers' bullpen combined for 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball but struggled with command, issuing eight free passes.

Bleis finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Andy Lugo added two hits and a walk for the Drive, who left 13 runners on base, but did enough early to build a comfortable cushion.

Greenville ultimately dropped the series in Spartanburg 4 games to 2. The Drive was able to salvage the final game of the series to return home with some momentum to carry into the next series. The Drive will return home to the friendly confines of Fluor Field for a 6 game set with the Asheville Tourists beginning April 29, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 pm.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.