Crawdads Fall to Bowling Green 5-2

June 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads take on the Bowling Green Hot Rods

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads take on the Bowling Green Hot Rods(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods by a 5-2 score on Tuesday night at LP Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads fell behind 4-0 against the Hot Rods before Sebastian Walcott led off the fourth inning with a sharp single to center. The base hit for Walcott continued a strong offensive stretch for the shortstop, marking his 13th hit over the last eight games.

Luis Mieses followed up the Walcott safety with a double to right field, advancing Walcott to third.

Quincy Scott got the 'Dads on the board, scoring Walcott on a ground out to pitcher Owen Wild, cutting the Bowling Green (35-29) lead to 4-1.

In the seventh, the Crawdads would score again, as Ian Moller doubled home Anthony Gutierrez to trim the lead to 4-2.

That would be as close as the 'Dads (27-37) got, as Jack Hartman nailed down his first save of 2024, preserving the win for Wild to move his record to 2-0. The win for the Hot Rods keeps pace with the Rome Emperors, who won 1-0 over Greenville, maintaining the Emperors' one-game lead for the South Division's first-half title.

Tomorrow, Ryan Lobus gets the start for Hickory, as the Crawdads look to even the series with a 12:05pm matinee. The game will be broadcast at 11:50am on MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app and www.hickorycrawdads.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.