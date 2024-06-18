Renegades Fall in Pitchers Duel

June 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro, N.C. - The Hudson Valley Renegades got a strong pitching performance, but fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers 2-0 on Tuesday night at FNB Field.

Jackson Fristoe turned in a strong start for the Renegades, tossing 5.0 innings and allowing just two runs on three hits. The right-hander struck out six and issued only one walk while completing six innings for the second time in his career.

The lone blemish against Fristoe (1-3) was also the only two runs in the game, a two-run home run by Hudson Head in the bottom of the third inning. After a leadoff single by Shawn ross, Head lifted a fly ball to right field that just cleared the wall for his eighth home run of the year to put Greensboro in front 2-0.

The Renegades had an opportunity to strike in the top of the fourth when they loaded the bases with one out against Patrick Reilly, but the right-hander was able to escape the jam without a run scoring. Reilly (3-4) threw 6.0 scoreless innings while striking out ten and allowing three hits.

Hueston Morrill threw 2.0 scoreless innings in back of Fristoe, and Cole Ayers fired a 1-2-3 eighth inning to keep the Grasshoppers off the board. Hudson Valley threatened late in the eighth with runners on first and second with no outs, but couldn't score against Fineas Del Bonta-Smith. Hudson Valley stranded nine runners on base in the game.

In the top of the ninth, the Renegades brought the tying run to the plate, but Luis Peralta shut the door for his third save of the season. With the loss, the Renegades were mathematically eliminated from the first half championship race.

The Renegades continue their series with the Grasshoppers on Wednesday at noon at FNB Field. RHP Baron Stuart (4-1, 3.57) takes the mound for Hudson Valley against RHP Wilber Dotel (3-3, 5.83). Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Renegades Baseball Network with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show.

Renegades Record:

33-30

