Hot Rods Game Notes

Down To the Wire.... The Bowling Green Hot Rods dropped Sunday's finale against the Rome Emperors 6-0 at Bowling Green Ballpark. With the loss, the Hot Rods now trail Rome by 1.0 game in the SAL South Division with three games remaining in the first half. Bowling Green needs at least two losses from the Emperors over the next three days along with two victories of their own, as Rome holds the win percentage based tiebreaker.

Jumpstarting June.... Rays No. 4 prospect Brayden Taylor has taken off in the month of June. Taylor is swinging 18-for-56 (.321), with three home runs and ten RBI. From the leadoff spot, he has accounted for 13 runs while stealing six bases in that span. Taylor also compiled an eight-game hitting streak from May 29 through June 7 to begin the month.

Meet You on Base.... Since joining the Hot Rods on May 15, Rays No. 13 prospect Tre' Morgan has been a model of consistency. Through 14 games with Bowling Green, Morgan has reached base safely in all but two of those contests. Over this span Morgan is swinging 20-for-53 (.377) with two home runs and 14 RBI along with a .460 OBP.

Born To Be Wild.... RHP Owen Wild has been electric since joining the Hot Rods on May 25 at Winston-Salem. Despite his rocky first game, Wild has righted the ship. Over his last three games, Wild has spun 18 innings, surrendering only two runs on 14 hits and 29 strikeouts. This includes a career-high game, punching out 12 against Rome last Wednesday.

