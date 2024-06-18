IronBirds Fly Back to Wilmington

June 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







The Wilmington Blue Rocks and Aberdeen IronBirds have met in two six-game series so far this year. In the Ã¯Â¬Ârst in Aberdeen, they split the series 3-3, and the Blue Rocks won their second series 4-2 in mid-May at Frawley Stadium. A month later, the High-A aÃ¯Â¬Æliate of the Baltimore Orioles is back in Wilmington for the teams' third meeting of the season.

Last week, the IronBirds had a split series with the Hickory Crawdads. They stole two of the first three games on the road and went 2-1 at home. Heading into this series against Wilmington, Aberdeen is 4th in the South Atlantic League North with a 33-30 record and a +16 point differential.

From players they've already faced multiple times before to new faces making their way to Wilmington, the Blue Rocks have a few names to look out for this upcoming homestand. Firstly, Coby Mayo joined the IronBirds late last week. The third baseman is on a rehab assignment with Aberdeen from the Norfolk Tides. In Triple-A before this assignment, Mayo recorded 31 runs, 50 hits, 13 home runs, a .291 average and a .964 OPS. The 22-year-old prospect has the potential to put up big numbers in High-A.

He and the rest of the lineup will have to Ã¯Â¬Âll in on oÃ¯Â¬â¬ense after Matthew Etzel was called up to Double-A last week. The outÃ¯Â¬Âelder was one of the IronBirds' top oÃ¯Â¬â¬ensive prospects, leading the team in runs (34) and hits (57) with 37 RBIs. Fortunately for the IronBirds, Creed Willems, the team's slugger, has been a powerhouse to start the season and does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Willems leads the team in RBIs (38) and home runs (ten), including a walk-oÃ¯Â¬â¬ two-run home run in extra innings last week against Hickory.

Jackson Baumeister stands out as the IronBirds' most trustworthy starting pitcher. Through 43 innings and 11 starts, the right-hander boasts a 1.88 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and .185 AVG. Right-hander Edgar Portes has been utilized as a starter and bullpen piece this season, and his versatility adds an extra bit of depth to Aberdeen's pitching roster. Portes has started in six and relieved in six games this season and recorded a 2.27 ERA, three wins, two saves, and 61 strikeouts in 47.2 total innings.

Both the Blue Rocks and the IronBirds are Ã¯Â¬Âghting to improve their place in the South Atlantic League North, and the outcome of this series could drastically change the division's standings.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2024

IronBirds Fly Back to Wilmington - Wilmington Blue Rocks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.