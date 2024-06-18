Claws Top Cyclones 7-2, Keep Pace in Northern Division

BROOKLYN, NY - The BlueClaws opened their series in Brooklyn with a 7-2 win on Tuesday night and kept pace with Greensboro, staying a half-game out with two to play in the first half after the Grasshoppers bested Hudson Valley.

Jersey Shore (37-27) got to 10 games over .500 for the first time this year and they have now won nine of their last 11 games. The BlueClaws improved to 7-6 against Brooklyn (32-32) this year.

The BlueClaws struck first with two runs in the second. Emaarion Boyd opened the scoring with an RBI double and Troy Schreffler drove in a run on a groundout.

Brooklyn got the next two to tie the game. Mateo Gil singled home a run in the bottom of the second off, the first run allowed in three starts by Mitch Neunborn. He came out after four innings, allowing on run on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Nick Lorusso then singled home the tying run off Trey Dillard in the fifth.

The BlueClaws scored two runs without a hit in the seventh to take the lead. Erick Brito came in with the go-ahead run on an errant pick-off throw by Jake Stevenson. Later in the inning, Emaarion Boyd scored from third on a wild pitch to put the BlueClaws up 4-2.

Jack Dallas retired all five batters he faced to get the game into the bottom of the eighth where Andrew Walling threw a scoreless inning.

The BlueClaws blew the game open in the ninth. Jordan Dissin singled in a run before Justin Crawford doubled in two. Andrew Baker threw a scoreless ninth.

Emaarion Boyd had two hits and scored three of the seven BlueClaws runs in the win.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm.

