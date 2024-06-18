$2 Ticket Tuesday on June 25th Thanks to RWJBarnabas Health

June 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Thanks to RWJBarnabas Health, tickets for the Tuesday, June 25th game are just $2! The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday to open a series with Greensboro.

"We are grateful to our partners at RWJBarnabas Health for providing fans with the best deal in baseball," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane.

Other upcoming highlights on the schedule include the following:

Friday, June 28th - Post-Game Fireworks (Wingstop)

Saturday, June 29th - Irish Heritage Night (New Jersey Natural Gas) with cap giveaway for the first 1,000 fans and The Snakes live in the Sand Bar as part of the Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series

Thursday, July 4th - Post-Game Fireworks and Red, White & BlueClaws Night (Camping World)

Friday, July 5th - Phillie Phanatic Appearance and Post-Game Fireworks (Toyota World of Lakewood)

