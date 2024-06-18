Aldegheri Wins SAL Pitcher of the Week

June 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws left-hander Sam Aldegheri, who threw six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts in a win over Wilmington on Thursday, was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week, it was announced.

The 22 year old from Verona, Italy improved to 5-3 with a 2.67 ERA, which ranks third best in the South Atlantic League. He has fanned 74 batters in 54 innings, which is also the third best in the league.

He joins LHP Braeden Fausnaught as 2024 SAL Pitcher of the Week award winners from the BlueClaws this season.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.