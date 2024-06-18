Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (32-29) at Greensboro Grasshoppers (36-26)

RHP Jackson Fristoe (1-2, 3.58 ERA) vs. RHP Patrick Reilly (2-4, 4.26 ERA)

| Game 63 | Road Game 33 | Tuesday, June 18, 2024 | FNB Field | Greensboro, N.C. | First Pitch 6:30 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

FRIENDLY CONFINES: The Renegades are in the midst of stretch where they are playing 24 of 36 games away from home. Following eight games at Wilmington in the beginning of June, Hudson Valley is playing 15 of its next 24 games at Heritage Financial Park. They are in Greensboro this week where the first half will conclude and the second half will begin.

DIVISION RACE: The South Atlantic League North division continues to be very closely contested, with three teams still alive in the first-half race with three games to go. Hudson Valley is currently in third with a 33-29 record, three games back of first-place Greensboro. Hudson Valley finishes the first half with three games at Greensboro, which presents an opportunity to pass the Grasshoppers. Hudson Valley also trails Jersey Shore by 2.5, requring some help from the Brooklyn Cyclones to pass the Blue Claws.

BATS ARE HOT: Hudson Valley pulled off a thrilling walk-off win in 10 innings on Sunday, keeping their first-half title hopes alive. Trailing 5-1 in the bottom the fifth, the Renegades scored four in the fifth to tie the game. They brought ten batters to the plate in the inning. Hudson Valley trailed 7-6 in the bottom of the 10th, and scored two to win it. Brenny Escanio doubled to score the automatic runner Nelson Medina, and Jace Avina sacrifice fly drove in Escanio as the winning run. On Thursday, the Renegades held on for a 6-5 win, their third consecutive win over Brooklyn and fourth straight win overall. After jumping out to a 4-0 lead early, Brooklyn cut the deficit to one twice, but Hudson Valley pitching was able to strand the tying run in scoring position on multiple occasions. Sebastian Keane had another strong start at home, going 5.2 innings while striking out five. On Wednesday, Hudson Valley put together another big half-inning, scoring six runs on six hits in the second in a 6-0 win. Batting around for the third time in two days, the first eight Renegades batters in the inning reached base safely. The big inning marked the sixth time in only 59 games that the Renegades scored 6-or-more runs in a single inning this season. In his Hudson Valley debut, Brenny Escanio notched a two-run double, and Jace Avina added an RBI double of his own in the frame. The Renegades also exploded on Tuesday in the middle innings, scoring five runs in the fifth and six in the sixth on their way to a 13-4 win.

STEP BACK: The Renegades had a 5-3 lead into the seventh on Saturday, but the Cyclones earned a come-from-behind win for the second consecutive night. After taking a 3-0 lead into the sixth in a seven-inning game on Friday, the Renegades fell in a crushing defeat 4-3. Hudson Valley is three games back of first place with three games to go in the first half.

HELLO, GREENSBORO: This week, the Grasshoppers welcome the Renegades to First National Bank Field for the first time since June 19th, 2022. The two teams had games postponed twice in that series due to rain. Hudson Valley scored 11+ runs in three of six games that week, including a 22-2 win and a 16-10 victory in eleven innings. The 22-run game featured four hits, two home runs, and seven RBIs for Everson Pereira, tied for the single-game franchise RBI record. The Renegades last played Greensboro in the opening series of 2023 at Heritage Financial Park, where the Grasshoppers took two of three games. The first-half title is on the line in the first half of this six-game series, with Greensboro holding a 0.5 game lead over Jersey Shore and a three-game lead over Hudson Valley with three to play.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna continues to be one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League. During a current nine-game hitting streak, Serna is hitting .441 with seven doubles and a 1.133 OPS. On May 29th vs. Aberdeen, the 22-year-old launched two home runs, driving in seven runs. His seven RBIs tied the Renegades single-game franchise record. Serna's 11 home runs are tied for fourth in the SAL, and he is also second with 44 runs scored. He also ranks third in RBIs with 48.

NY SLUGGERS: The Renegades currently have the third-highest team OPS in the South Atlantic League (.749), and have the fourth-best mark in High-A. With 121 doubles this season, Hudson Valley now has the most doubles in High-A this season. Four Renegades have 14 or more doubles, and nine players have six or more two-baggers.

CONSISTENCY: Baron Stuart had arguably his best start of the season on Wednesday night, allowing just two hits across six scoreless innings, striking out a career-high eight batters. He only allowed two baserunners to reach base safely after the first inning. The right-hander has gone 5+ innings in five consecutive starts. The 24-year-old has been charged with just eight earned runs in his last 29.1 innings.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Cam Schlittler continued his strong pitching on Sunday afternoon vs. the Blue Rocks, allowing just two runs in 4.0 innings and striking out six batters. His performance continues a great run of success in Sunday games. In eight Sunday starts, Schlittler has allowed just ten earned runs in 40.1 innings, good for a 2.24 ERA. His ERA now sits at 2.32 this season through eleven starts, which is the best mark in the South Atlantic League. His .162 opposing average is second in the SAL.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.00 ERA (86 ER/258.0 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and sixth-best in MiLB. The bullpen has only been charged with 25 earned runs in its last 80.1 frames, good for a 2.80 ERA.

OFFENSIVE ASSISTANCE: Rafael Flores has been one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League since being reinstated off the IL on May 10. In his last 31 games, Flores has 38 hits with 12 doubles, four home runs, and 27 RBIs. During that stretch, Flores is batting .371 with a .477 OBP and a 1.077 OPS. His batting average during that stretch is third-best in the South Atlantic League. He has boosted his average from .200 on May 10 to .306 currently, and his OPS has jumped from .676 to .926 during that span. With 17 doubles this year, Flores is fourth in the South Atlantic League in that category.

STELLAR STARTERS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. In the team's last 17 games, 14 starters have gone at least 4.2 innings. All seventeen starters have also allowed three earned runs or less in their outings. On Friday vs. Brooklyn, Kyle Carr allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings, setting his career-high with eight strikeouts.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 406 hits through 62 games. The Renegades have allowed the second-fewest hits in MiLB. Incredibly, Lansing (OAK, A+) has allowed a staggering 574 hits through 62 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

OLD RELIABLE: Jesus Rodríguez has been tremendous in 2024, reaching base safely in 50 of his first 56 games. Over his last 18 games, Rodríguez is hitting .403 with eight extra-base hits, 11 RBIs, a .581 slugging percentage, and a 1.067 OPS. On the season, the Renegades infielder is currently batting .332 with 33 RBIs, 14 doubles, and a .919 OPS. He already has twenty-one multi-hit games, the most on the team. On Tuesday vs. Brooklyn, Rodríguez was 3-for-5 with an RBI triple, driving in three and scoring three runs. His 70 hits are the most in the South Atlantic League, and his batting average is third. He also has four triples this season, tied for third-most in the SAL.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has been crucial all season for the Renegades. Avina is hitting .268 (52-for-194) with 16 doubles, 34 RBIs, 27 runs scored and a .794 OPS in 47 games. His 16 doubles are tied for the fourth-most in the South Atlantic League. On Sunday vs. Brooklyn, Avina had a solo home run and three RBIs, including a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to seal a 8-7 win.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE ISSUES: The Renegades have the most errors in High-A and fifth-most in MiLB, and their .959 fielding percentage is tied for third-worst in the minors. After Sunday's win, Hudson Valley is 14-1 in games where they do not commit an error.

KEEP IT ON THE GROUND: Hudson Valley pitchers have been among the best in Minor League Baseball in generating groundballs. The staff's 1.16 GO:AO ratio is the best in the South Atlantic League.

