Reilly's Career High 10 Strikeouts Avail Grasshoppers Shutout of Renegades, 2-0

June 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers shutout the Hudson Valley Renegades, 2-0 in the first game of its home series on Tuesday, June 18. The Grasshoppers improved to 37-26 on the season while the Renegades fell to 33-30. Hudson Valley outhit Greensboro 5-4 as the Grasshoppers had one mishap.

Outfielder Hudson Head led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 1-3 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Jack Brannigan, Mitch Jebb, and Shawn Ross.

Leading at the plate for the Renegades was outfielder Jace Avina as he went 2-4 with a double. Hits for Hudson Valley were tallied by Roc Riggio, Josh Moylan, and Cole Gabrielson.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Patrick Reilly as he tallied a career high 10 strikeouts and gave up three hits and three free bases on six innings of work. Reilly recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 3-4 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Hudson Valley was righthanded pitcher Jackson Fristoe as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up three hits, two earned runs, and one free base on five innings of work. Fristoe took the loss for the Renegades and fell to 1-3 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at home against the Hudson Valley Renegades tomorrow, June 19 for their Day Game and White Claw Wednesday.

