Zebo the Hero
June 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Rome Emperors News Release
ROME, GA - Adam Zebrowski's walk-off solo homerun on the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth inning brought the magic number down to one for the first place Rome Emperors.
Starters Drue Hackenberg and Connelly Early began the night with ten straight zeros. Early gave up just one hit to Jace Grady in the fifth and struck out six over his 5.0 inning of work. Hackenberg pitched into the seventh for the second consecutive start and third time in 2024, striking out seven and scattering four hits. He would get the no decision. Samuel Strickland and Shay Schanaman worked the eighth and ninth with Schanaman earning the win.
Zebrowski's fifth homerun of 2024 traveled 370 feet out to left field and came on the first pitch of his at-bat against Greenville's Cooper Adams.
Tuesday night's 1-0 win marked Rome's 12th shutout of the year. No other team in professional baseball has more than nine. Now, a Bowling Green loss or Rome win secures a First Half Championship for the Emperors. The Hot Rods have a Noon date scheduled with Hickory tomorrow. The Emperors and the Drive tip off at 7:00pm EDT.
owling Green and just nine games to play in the first-half, Rome heads to Kentucky for six against the Hot Rods. The series gets underway Tuesday at 7:35pm EDT.
