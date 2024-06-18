Guedez Solid But Breaks Go Dash's Way

June 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists played the Winston-Salem Dash tough for nine innings on Tuesday, however came up short by a final score of 7-1. Asheville and Winston-Salem each had ten hits and the Tourists starting pitcher, Jose Guedez, did not allow a hit until the fifth inning.

Asheville nearly took the lead in the bottom of the first on base hits from Narbe Cruz and John Garcia. Cruz was thrown out at home plate attempting to score the contests' opening run. Neither team scored over the first four innings.

In the fifth, Winston-Salem hit a couple of soft singles that helped set up a two-run rally. The Dash then scored three more in the fifth after a potential inning-ending double-play ricocheted off Manuel Urias' calf. The unlucky break led to a big inning for the visitors.

Ryan Johnson belted a solo Home Run in the bottom of the eighth inning for Asheville's lone run. It was Johnson's eighth Homer of the season. Cruz finished with three hits while Garcia, Austin Deming, and Logan Cerny all had two. Deury Carrasco and Jeremy Molero both notched a scoreless appearance out of the bullpen.

The Tourists and Dash will run it back for Game Two of the series on Wednesday at 6:35pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.