BlueClaws Three-Game Plan Includes Fourth Game, Angels in the Outfield Viewing

June 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have brand-new three-game mini plan, available for just $39, that also includes a bonus fourth game on Sunday, June 30th! After that game, fans can come on the field to watch Angels in the Outfield on the video board!

Fans can also order by calling 732-901-7000 option 3.

Through this special Mini Plan, which includes four games for just $39, fans can select three games from all remaining BlueClaws regular season home games. They will also receive a game ticket for June 30th's 1:05 pm game. After the game, fans can come onto the field to watch the baseball classic Angels in the Outfield!

This movie viewing is free for BlueClaws ticket plan holders (though they must RSVP in advance). Other fans can purchase a movie pass the day of the event for just $10.

June 30th is a Sunday Family Fun Day game. BlueClaws Kids Club Members (Jenkinson's Boardwalk) eat free thanks to Sabrett. It's also a Pups in the Park Sunday (AmeriHealth), though dogs are NOT allowed on the field for the post-game movie.

