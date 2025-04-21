Campbell Named SAL Player of the Week

April 21, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws OF Dylan Campbell was named South Atlantic League Player of the Week after a week in Greensboro in which he went 9-24 with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

Campbell had two 5-RBI games last week in Greensboro (Tuesday & Friday). He is the second BlueClaw to have two, 5-RBI games in the same series (Chris Duffy on 7/14 and 7/16/12 vs Savannah). He is only the seventh BlueClaw with two 5-RBI games in the same season (Rixon Wingrove in 2023, Jhailyn Ortiz in 2021, Duffy in 2012, Maikel Franco in 2012, Jim Murphy in 2011 [also one in 2009], Jonathan Singleton in 2010).

He was acquired by the Phillies from the Dodgers in January. Last year, Campbell played for Great Lakes and had 10 home runs and stole 42 bases. He was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2023 draft out of the University of Texas.

Campbell is the first BlueClaw to win South Atlantic League Player of the Week since Jhailyn Ortiz in 2021, though several have been named Pitcher of the Week.

The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday to open a six game series with Brooklyn (Mets).

