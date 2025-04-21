David Davalillo Wins South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week

April 21, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - In conjunction with Minor League Baseball and the South Atlantic League, the Hub City Spartanburgers are proud to announce right-handed pitcher David Davalillo has been named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 15-20. The Rangers' no. 30 prospect per MLB Pipeline was masterful Friday, April 18, holding the Bowling Green Hot Rods hitless and scoreless through five innings.

David is a microcosm of talent, work ethic, intelligence, and leadership characteristics, said Spartanburgers pitching coach Thomas St. Clair. It's a privilege working with him over these past 3 years, and we are excited for his future and impact he brings for our organization.

Davalillo delivered a dominant performance on the mound Friday, tossing five scoreless, hitless innings while striking out nine Bowling Green batters. Only one Hot Rod reached on a dropped third strike. Davalillo's nine Ks set a new Spartanburgers season-high for strikeouts in a single game.

The 22-year-old Venezuelan has turned heads with his five-pitch mix and sharp command; preseason, Davalillo was named one of Baseball America's breakout prospects in the Rangers system. His performance this past week is the continuation of a stellar 2024 season; the right-hander was named a Carolina League Post-Season All-Star after posting a 1.79 ERA in 16 starts with then-Single-A Down East.

The Spartanburgers return to action Tuesday, April 22 against the Greenville Drive, High-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m ET. Davalillo's next appearance is slated for Friday evening at 7:05 p.m. ET, with postgame Fifth Third Fireworks.

