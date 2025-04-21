Dash Suffer Familiar Fate as Greenville Walks Away with Series Win

Greenville, SC - Winston-Salem (5-10) had deja vu against Greenville (7-7) as the Drive piled on five runs in the fifth for a second straight game, and took the series with an 8-7 final. The Dash cut it to a one-run affair in the top half of the ninth, but were unable to take the victory.

It felt like a record on repeat all series long: Winston-Salem would jump out in front early, but the Drive always found their way back into the game. Sunday was no different.

The Dash opened on top in the third inning. Terrell Tatum secured his first RBI of the season on a double that scored Samuel Zavala. Winston-Salem tacked on another run off a Ryan Galanie ground out that scored Luis Pineda. For the fourth time in the six-game series, Winston-Salem was in front. This time 2-0.

The visitor's success continued in the fourth. Arxy Hernandez poked a single into right field to score the first, and Zavala brought in his second run of the game a few batters later to make it 4-0 in favor of the Dash.

However, in the bottom of that frame, Greenville cut the deficit in half. Brooks Brannon launched a two-run homer over the centerfield fence to give the Drive new life at 4-2. With momentum shifted, Winston-Salem got back to work.

Sam Antonacci picked up his first triple of the year to score Tatum all the way from first base. Then, Alec Makarewicz brought Antonocci home a few batters later to extend the Dash's advantage to 6-2.

The success was short-lived, as Greenville pounced for five runs in the home side of the fifth. To rub salt in the wound, all the Drive damage came with two outs in the Dash's back pocket. A Zach Ehrhard single and a Miguel Bleis double drove in a pair of runs. With the Dash in front 6-4, Brooks Brannon sent another home run out of Fluor Field at the West End. The three-run shot gave the Drive their first lead of the afternoon at 7-6.

Greenville tacked on insurance in the seventh when Nazzan Zanetello scored on a wild pitch to give the Drive the 8-6 cushion. The run would prove important, as the Dash scored one in the top of the ninth, but could not find the offensive surge to tie the contest.

Connery Peters (0-1) got charged with the loss, while Erik Rivera (1-0) recorded the win. In the one-run affair, Darvin Garcia recorded the save for Greenville, his first on the season.

The Dash will look to rebound when they are back at the friendly confines for Education Day on Tuesday, April 22, when they face the Rome Emperors.

