Greenville Grittiness Bests Dash

April 21, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







Greenville, SC - Winston-Salem (5-9) had Greenville (6-7) on the ropes in multiple instances on Saturday, but were unable to put the Drive away. In the end, Andy Lugo walked it off for the residents of Fluor Field at the West End, and the Drive took the 10-9 victory in 12 innings.

Up 7-0 at the halfway point, Greenville cut into the deficit with five runs on the home side of the fifth. The Drive tacked on two more down the stretch and made it seven unanswered to send the game to extras for a second time in the series.

In the 11th inning, Winston-Salem responded and scored a pair to make it a 9-7 affair. Jeral Perez drove in the first run of the additional frames on a double, and Wes Kath brought him around with his second double of the game.

Jake Peppers, for the Dash, came in to try to shut the door on the Drive comeback, which had been the thorn in Winston-Salem's side all night.

But Greenville wasn't done yet.

The Drive was able to cut the deficit in half on a pair of sacrifice hits. First, a Yophery Rodriguez sac fly to center field moved Fraymi De Leon over to second. To follow, Nazzan Zanetello was sent down at first on a five-foot ground out, but De Leon came around to score.

Down to their final strike, it looked like the Dash were finally able to close the book on Greenville, but Nelly Taylor had other ideas. On a 3-2 pitch, Taylor lined a base hit into the right center field gap and was aboard on second, but he wasn't just on base - he was in the back of Peppers' mind.

Before the righty delivered another pitch to the plate, he had been called for a balk, which sent Taylor to third. After a walk to the next batter, a spiked fastball skipped to the backstop and allowed Taylor to scamper home - the game was once again tied, this time 9-9.

The Dash got a runner as close as third to try and break the tie, but the go-ahead run was stranded 90 feet away.

On the home side of the twelfth, Greenville loaded up the bases for Lugo, who stepped in to try and be the hero. The 1-0 pitch jumped off his bat - a one-hopper to the wall for the walkoff win. He sent his bat on a flip sky high to signify the Drive victory.

For Winston-Salem, a night that started on a perfect note ended rather sourly. The Dash offense looked unstoppable in the first five innings.

It started in the third inning, Caden Connor brought in the first run of the game with an RBI single. Then, Jeral Perez lifted a sac fly to make it a 2-0 lead in favor of the Dash. Wes Kath capitalized on a bases-loaded situation and cleared them with a three-RBI double to put Winston-Salem in front 5-0.

Fast forward to the fifth, and the Dash added two more on a Perez home run. It was part of a four-RBI night for the Dash shortstop. However, the Dash offense was then held in check by the Drive arms until the 11th. Cooper Adams (1-0) took home the win for Greenville, while Peppers (0-2) got the loss.

Winston-Salem will look to salvage a tie in the series Sunday, April 20, in the final game of the six-game slate.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.