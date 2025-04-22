Steward Sharp, Claws Win 3-1 in Series Opener on Tuesday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Casey Steward threw six scoreless innings and the BlueClaws hit three SAC flies in a 3-1 win over Brooklyn at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws (6-10) snapped a three game losing streak with the win while Brooklyn fell to 10-6.

Neither team scored over the first four innings, but the BlueClaws broke through in the fifth. They loaded the bases with nobody out, and then with one out Dylan Campbell brought in Pierce Bennett with a SAC fly to put the BlueClaws up 1-0.

That was enough for Steward (2-1), who gave up just two hits over his six scoreless innings. It was the longest outing by a BlueClaws starter this year.

Jersey Shore added two more runs in the eighth inning on back to back SAC flies from Pierce Bennett and Bryan Rincon to go up 3-0.

Tommy McCollum then came on in the ninth inning and gave up a run on an RBI double from Jacob Reimer. McCollum, however, got Esterling Mercado to fly out to centerfield to end the game. It was McCollum's third save of the season.

Bryan Rincon drew three walks in the game, while Bryson Ware and Carson DeMartini each had two hits.

The BlueClaws send RHP Alex McFarlane to the mound on Wednesday in game two of their six game series with the Cyclones.

