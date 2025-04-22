Hot Rods Game Notes

April 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Sunday's Split.... Bowling Green was able to force a series split with their win at Hub City on Sunday, 6-4. The Hot Rods received a strong start from TJ Nichols, while the offense was boosted by long balls from Mac Horvath and Blake Robertson. Bowling Green has made it through the first three series with a win and two splits.

Haas Has a Week.... INF Hunter Haas had an outstanding week against the Spartanburgers. He finished 5-for-15 (.333) over five games played, including two doubles, two RBIs, and most importantly, seven walks. During the course of the week, Haas raised his batting average from .154 to .243.

No Free Passes.... Although the Hot Rods starters are middle of the pack in the SAL in ERA, they have shown other redeeming qualities over the start of the season. Starters for Bowling Green have walked the least amount of hitters in the league, issuing 17 free passes over 66.1 innings pitched.

On the Bump.... RHP Marcus Johnson will get the nod for his fourth start of the season to kick of the series with Greensboro. Johnson has allowed four runs in each start this season, but has limited walks. He has dished out only two free passes while striking out 16. RHP Antwone Kelly will receive the start for the Grasshoppers. He has worked through 11.0 innings during his first three starts, posting a 0.82 ERA with no decisions.

