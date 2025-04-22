Grasshoppers Defeat the BlueClaws 8-4, and Take Series 4-2

April 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 8-4 on Sunday, April 20 and took the series 4-2. The Grasshoppers improved to 11-8 on the season while the BlueClaws fell to 5-10. Greensboro outhit Jersey Shore 9-8 as both teams had one mishap.

Outfielder Shalin Polanco led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-3 with two home runs, four RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Keiner Delgado followed close behind as he went 2-4 with one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Duce Gourson, Omar Alfonzo, Esmerlyn Valdez, and Maikol Escotto.

Leading at the plate for the BlueClaws was catcher Kehden Hettiger as he went 2-4 with two RBI. Outfielder Jordan Viars followed close behind as he went 2-4. Hits for Jersey Shore were also recorded by Bryan Rincon, Carson DeMartini, Eduardo Lopez, and Raylin Heredia.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded Hung-Leng Chang as he tallied one strikeout and gave up four hits, four runs (three earned) and two free bases on 3.1 innings of work. Righthanded pitcher Mike Walsh recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 2-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Jersey Shore was righthanded pitcher Estibenzon Jimenez as he tallied seven strikeouts and gave up two hits and two earned runs on four innings of work. Righthanded pitcher Luis Avila recorded a hold for his second of the season while righthanded pitcher Josh Hejka took the loss (0-1) and blown save (1) for the BlueClaws.

The Grasshoppers are back in action for their away series in Bowling Green, KY against the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday, April 22. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.