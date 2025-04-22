Renegades Game Postponed

April 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Asheville, N.C. - Tuesday night's regularly-scheduled game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Asheville Tourists at McCormick Field has been postponed due to wet grounds. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader comprised of two seven-inning games on Wednesday night starting at 5:05 p.m.

Coverage of Wednesday's doubleheader will begin at 4:45 p.m. on the Renegades Baseball Network with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. To stream live or find a station near you, visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Following this week's six-game series with Asheville, Hudson Valley returns home for a six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. An exciting list of promotions includes Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union on April 30, Hockey Night on May 1 with a Renegades Hockey Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union, and the first Copa de La Diversión game of the season on May 4 celebrating Cuatro de Mayo. Tickets are available at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.