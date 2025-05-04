Renegades Game Notes

May 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades (18-8) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (9-16)

LHP Kyle Carr (0-1, 2.16 ERA) vs. RHP Aaron Combs (0-2, 9.53 ERA)

| Game 27 | Home Game 15 | Sunday, May 4, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 2:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Today's Theme Game: Copa de la Diversion: Cuatro de Mayo

Day of Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday, Bark in the Park & Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP

CONSISTENCY: The Renegades have split the first four games of their series this week against Jersey Shore. With one more win, they would ensure at least a series split. With four series under their belt in 2025, Hudson Valley has still not lost a series since July 2024, when they dropped four of six to the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium. Since then, the Renegades have won eight series and split three, including a six-game sweep of Wilmington earlier this month.

FAN FAVORITE: Jace Avina has been on a tear at the dish, building a current on-base streak of 19 consecutive games. The on-base streak is the second-longest in the South Atlantic League. Avina is hitting .323 with a .469 on-base percentage during the on-base streak, recording 11 RBIs, 14 walks and an .888 OPS. In the last six games, Avina has reached base safely 16 times. His .316 average overall this season is sixth in the SAL. During an eight-game hitting streak that was snapped on Thursday, Avina went 16-for-31 (.516) with three doubles, a home run, eight RBIs, and a 1.305 OPS.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching was excellent down the stretch in 2024 for the Renegades, and a new crew of pitchers is off to a outstanding start in 2025. In 25 games, Hudson Valley starters have 165 punchouts in 123.0 innings, good for a 12.0 K/9 clip. Those 165 strikeouts are 12 more than any other team in MiLB including AAA teams, despite AAA clubs playing six more games. The staff has also issued just 47 walks during that stretch, a BB/9 rate of 3.4.

TEENAGE SPARK: George Lombard Jr. is off to a tremendous start in his first full season in High-A. The Yankees No. 1 prospect has reached base safely in 22 of 23 games he has played this season. On Friday, Lombard was 2-for-5 with a run scored, a double, and three RBIs. Lombard has a .491 on-base percentage and a .946 OPS, drawing 23 walks in 106 plate appearances while stealing 11 bases. The .495 on-base percentage currently ranks second in the South Atlantic League. Lombard is also second in the SAL with those 23 walks, and ranks sixth in OPS.

ENEMY TURNED FRIEND: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz turned in another strong performance on Friday, consistently working out of trouble with runners on base. The Yankees No. 6 prospect allowed just one run across 5.2 innings, with Jersey Shore going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Rodriguez-Cruz retired seven in a row to finish his outing. He has allowed two total runs across his last 18.2 innings. Last week in Asheville, the right-hander struck out a career-high 12 batters, beoming the first Renegade starter to eclipse double-digit strikeouts since Baron Stuart on September 7th, 2024.

DOMINICAN FLAMETHROWER: Hard-throwing right-hander Carlos Lagrange was excellent again on Tuesday night against Jersey Shore. After allowing two runs in the first, the Yankees No. 17 prospect retired 14 of the last 15 batters he faced while striking out eight in 5.2 frames. Lagrange has struck out seven or more batters in each of his first four starts, punching out 32 batters in 19.2 innings (15.0 K/9).

WEEKLY HONORS: On Monday, the Renegades swept the South Atlantic League weekly honors, with Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz earning Pitcher of the Week and Jace Avina earning Player of the Week. It is the first since Hudson Valley joined the SAL that they have swept the honor. Rodriguez-Cruz tossed 6.1 scoreless with a career-high 12 strikeouts, tied for the second-most strikeouts in Renegades history. Avina hit .545 (12-for-22) at the plate with four multi-hit games.

RBI MACHINE: Jackson Castillo continues to drive in runs at a high rate in High-A after joining the Renegades last season. With an RBI on Friday, Castillo ranks seventh in the SAL with 19 RBIs, and has reached base safely in 18 of 20 games played. Last Saturday, Castillo was 3-for-5 with a grand slam, six RBIs, and two runs scored. It is the second time already in 2025 that Castillo has driven in six runs after a six-RBI outing at Brooklyn on April 10. Castillo has recorded six or more three times as a Renegade.

COMING ALIVE: After a slow start to the season, Omar Martinez has been swinging the bat well in recent games. During a current four-game hitting streak, the Renegades catcher is 6-for-14 (.429) at the plate with three RBIs and four walks. Martinez has boosted his season average from .203 to .244, and has recorded consecutive multi-hit outings. He had 13 home runs and 41 RBIs last season for Hudson Valley.

MIDDLE INNINGS: The middle innings have been kind to the Renegades this season. Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 74-27. In the fifth alone, the Renegades are outscoring opponents 21-7.

HOME BODIES: Hudson Valley has started 10-3 at home in 2025, having won 10 of its last 12 at Heritage Financial Park. With three series victories at home in 2025, the 'Gades have not lost a series at home since September 2023. During that time span of 16 home series, the Renegades have won 13 and split just three of them. The Renegades are 57-22 (.721) at home since the start of the 2024 season, the best record in MiLB.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen looks sharp early this season, recording a 2.45 ERA through 25 games, the best mark in High-A and second-best in MILB. The Renegades only trail Erie (AA, DET), whose unit has a 2.21 ERA. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .190 opposing average, while striking out 109 batters in 92.0 innings.

JERSEY BOYS: The Jersey Shore BlueClaws are a familiar opponent for the Renegades, as the two squads played 24 games last year. In the season-opening series in Wappingers Falls, the Renegades took two of three from their division foes. Hudson Valley finished with a 14-10 head-to-head record last season against Jersey Shore, including a 10-2 record at home and a 4-8 record on the road. In 2025, these two games again play 24 more games. Nine of the Renegades' first 27 games will take place against Jersey Shore at Heritage Financial Park. They will then travel to ShoreTown Ballpark on three separate occasions to complete the season series with 15 games, with 12 of those coming in the second half of 2025.

HIT PARADE: Hudson Valley's offense exploded on Saturday night for 15 runs on 18 hits in a 15-0 shutout victory over Asheville. It was the first time that the Renegades scored 15 or more runs and had 18 or more hits since May 23, 2024 against Brooklyn. Four players had three-hit games and five notched multi-hit outings in the win, with Jackson Castillo and Jace Avina combining to drive in nine runs.

VANDY POWER: Bryce Cunningham, the Yankees 2nd round pick in 2024, continued his stellar start to his professional career on Saturday. The right-hander threw six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out eight. Cunningham has gone at least six innings in three of his four starts this season, and has struck out six or more batters in each of those outings. Across his last 18 innings pitched, the Vanderbilt product has been charged with only one run, good for a 0.50 ERA. He also joins Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz as the only two Renegades starters to have multiple quality starts this year.

STAR-STUDDED: To begin the 2025 season, the Renegades have SEVEN of the top 30 prospects in the New York Yankees system, which includes five pitchers. Yankees No. 1 prospect and 98th-ranked MLB prospect George Lombard Jr. is back with the Renegades, and No. 19 Yankees prospect Kyle Carr is on Hudson Valley's Opening Day roster for the second straight year. He made his first career Opening Day start on April 4th. The Renegades also welcome the Yankees' top two picks from the 2025 Draft in pitchers Ben Hess and Bryce Cunningham, making their professional debuts. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, the Yankees No. 7 prospect who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Boston Red Sox, starts his New York career with the Gades'. Carlos Lagrange (Yankees No. 18 prospect) makes his High-A debut. OF Brendan Jones recently joined the Yankees Top 30 (#30).

