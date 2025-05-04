Grasshoppers Take Both Games of Doubleheader against the Dash on Sunday Afternoon for a Series Win
May 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREEENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers took both games of its doubleheader against the Winston-Salem Dash on Sunday, May 4. The Grasshoppers improved to 19-8 on the season while the Dash fell to 9-18.
GAME ONE - GBO 9 | WS 8
A walk-off hit from infielder Kalae Harrison lifts the Greensboro Grasshoppers over the Winston-Salem Dash, 9-8 for the first game of their doubleheader on Sunday, May 4 as Winston-Salem outhit Greensboro 12-11.
Infielder Maikol Escotto led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 4-4 with three doubles and three runs scored. Infielder Kalae Harrison followed behind as he went 2-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Jesus Castillo, Javier Rivas, Keiner Delgado, Lonnie White Jr., and Enmanuel Terrero.
Leading at the plate for the Dash was infielder Jeral Perez as he went 3-5 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Following close behind was outfielder Samuel Zavala as he went 3-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Winston-Salem were tallied by Sam Antonacci (2), Cole McConnell (2), and Braden Montgomery.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Antwone Kelly as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up four hits, three earned runs, and three free bases on two innings of work. Righthander Landon Tomkins recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-0 on the season.
Starting on the mound for Winston-Salem was righthanded pitcher Tanner McDougal as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up four hits, five runs (four earned), and two free bases on two innings of work. Righthanded pitcher Clete Hartzog took the loss for the Dash and fell to 1-1 on the season.
GAME TWO - GBO 3 | WS 1
The Grasshoppers defeat the Dash, 3-1in the second game of their doubleheader on Sunday, May 4 as Greensboro outhit Winston-Salem 6-3.
Outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-3 with two home runs, three RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Lonnie White Jr., Javier Rivas, Jesus Castillo, and Shalin Polanco.
Leading at the dish for the Dash was outfielder Cole McConnell as he went 2-3. Designated hitter, Sam Antonacci recorded the only other hit for Winston-Salem
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Garrett McMillan as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up two hits and one earned run on 3.2 innings of work. Lefthanded pitcher Connor Oliver recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 2-1 on the season.
Starting on the mound for Winston-Salem was lefthanded pitcher Lucas Gordon as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up six hits and three earned runs on six innings of work. Gordon took the loss for the Dash and fell to 1-2 on the season.
The Grasshoppers are back in action at First National Bank Field on Tuesday, May 13, at 6:30PM for Bark in the Park and Two Dog Tuesday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from May 4, 2025
- Emperors Sweep Sunday's DH, Enter Three-Way Tie for First Place - Rome Emperors
- Grasshoppers Take Both Games of Doubleheader against the Dash on Sunday Afternoon for a Series Win - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Horvath's Extra-Innings Homer Lifts Hot Rods over IronBirds 5-3 - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Hub City Splits Series with Rome - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Lopsided Loss Sends Asheville Back Home - Asheville Tourists
- Renegades Game Postponed - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Grasshoppers Stories
- Grasshoppers Take Both Games of Doubleheader against the Dash on Sunday Afternoon for a Series Win
- 14 Hits Boosts Greensboro over Winston-Salem 11-9, Friday Evening
- Grasshoppers Nine Hits Lift Them over the Dash, 6-1
- Grasshoppers Fall to Dash, 6-3 on Wednesday Afternoon
- Grasshoppers Fall 5-0 to Dash in First Game of Home Series