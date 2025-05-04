Horvath's Extra-Innings Homer Lifts Hot Rods over IronBirds 5-3

May 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Aberdeen, Maryland - Mac Horvath's team-leading fifth homer of the season boosted the Bowling Green Hot Rods (15-12) to a 5-3 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds (10-17) on Sunday at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, Maryland.

The IronBirds brought in the first run of the game in the bottom of first inning against Hot Rods starter Garrett Edwards. Vance Honeycutt walked and advanced to second on an Ethan Anderson single. Austin Overn hit into a fielder's choice, moving Honeycutt to third. Overn stole second, and on a throwing error from Bryan Broecker, Honeycutt scored to give Aberdeen a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green plated their first run in the top of the fifth against MLB rehabber Andrew Kittredge. With one out, Blake Robertson doubled. Broecker drove him in with a single to center, tying the game, 1-1.

Aberdeen regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth with Edwards still on the mound. Anderson De Los Santos led off with a single, and two outs later, Angel Tejada doubled to put runners on second and third. Honeycutt singled to center, scoring both runs, giving Aberdeen a 3-1 lead.

The Hot Rods brought in a run in the top of the sixth against IronBirds reliever Robinson Martinez. Horvath led off with a walk and stole second base. Two outs later, Daniel Vellojin singled to right, plating Horvath, bringing the score to 3-2. Bowling Green tied the game in the top of the eighth on a Jhon Diaz RBI groundout, evening the score, 3-3. Neither team scored in the ninth, sending the game to extra innings.

Bowling Green kept the momentum rolling in the top of the tenth against Aberdeen pitcher Angel Tejada. With Emilien Pitre at second as the extra-innings runner, Horvath launched a two-run homer to lead off the inning, putting Bowling Green ahead, 5-3. Jack Snyder locked up the bottom half, finishing off a 5-3 Hot Rods win.

Derrick Edington (1-1) earned the win, tossing 1.0 scoreless inning while allowing just one hit. Tejada (1-1) was given the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit with one strikeout over 1.0 inning. Snyder (3) received the save, pitching 1.0 perfect inning with one strikeout.

The Hot Rods enjoy an off-day on Monday and will take on the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday, starting a six-game series in Winston-Salem, North Carolina with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.