Hot Rods Game Notes

May 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Series Success.... The Hot Rods wrapped up a series victory against the IronBirds on Saturday, winning 4-3. Bowling Green brought in three runs in the top of the first, on an RBI single from Ryan Spikes, Mac Horvath scoring on a wild pitch, and Spikes stealing home. Horvath would add the last run of the night with a solo homer in the third inning. Marcus Johnson, Chris Villaman, and Hayden Snelsire held Aberdeen to three runs the rest of the way, locking up a Bowling Green win.

Mashing in Maryland.... The eight long balls for Bowling Green in the series are the most they have hit in a series in 2025. Mac Horvath has taken the lead for the Hot Rods, hitting three of his four homers this season at Ripken Stadium. Aidan Smith, Blake Robertson, Ryan Spikes, and Jhon Diaz have all joined the fun, launching round-trippers during their time in Aberdeen.

Smith Steps Up.... Aidan Smith has put together a solid five game stretch. During this span, Smith is hitting .333 (7-for-21) with a homer, and four RBI. He has also recorded hits in four of his last six games. Over the five-game stretch, Smith has raised his average from .224 to .262. The MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospect looks for more and a Bowling Green series win on Saturday.

Garrett Goes Again.... RHP Garrett Edwards will make his second start in Aberdeen on Sunday. The righty worked through 4.0 frames on Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits, but was backed up by a 16-run offensive performance. The three earned runs surrendered on Tuesday tied a career-high for Edwards, raising his ERA to 3.13. During his time in the Rays system, he has appeared in 12 games with 11 starts, holding a 3.00 ERA over his first 36.0 innings of professional baseball.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.