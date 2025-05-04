Renegades Game Postponed

May 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Sunday's regularly-scheduled game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Jersey Shore BlueClaws has been postponed due to inclement weather at Heritage Financial Park. The game will be made up at a later date.

The Renegades will have an off day on Monday, before beginning a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Tuesday at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network.

Hudson Valley returns to Heritage Financial Park the following week to begin a series with the Aberdeen IronBirds. An exciting list of promotions include Rascal Reading Challenge's on May 13, Pirate Night on May 14, and Disco Night on May 16th. Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

