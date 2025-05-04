Drive Dominate Tourists 16-0 Behind Tolle's Gem and Offensive Barrage

May 4, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Red Sox 2nd Round Pick Payton Tolle struck out 12 over five scoreless innings and the Greenville Drive exploded for 16 runs on 12 hits to rout the Asheville Tourists 16-0 on Saturday afternoon at Fluor Field.

The Drive (12-15) set season highs in runs and margin of victory while handing Asheville (12-15) its most lopsided loss of the year.

Greenville's offense was relentless, scoring in six different innings, including a seven-run sixth and a three-run eighth to cap the blowout.

Tolle (1-1) was dominant from the start, allowing just three hits and no walks in his five-inning outing. He was backed by a bullpen that combined for four more scoreless frames and totaled 19 strikeouts on the day.

Offensively, eight of Greenville's nine starters reached base and seven drove in runs. Hudson White led the way with three RBIs, including a two-run triple in the eighth. Brooks Brannon went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, and Andy Lugo added two RBIs with a triple in the sixth.

Franklin Arias hit a solo home run in the third and walked twice, finishing with two RBIs and three runs scored. Zach Ehrhard and Marvin Alcantara also drove in two apiece, and Miguel Bleis contributed a sacrifice fly and an RBI groundout.

The Drive capitalized on four Asheville errors and went 7-for-18 with runners in scoring position. Jose Guedez (1-2) took the loss, allowing five runs, three earned, in three innings.

Asheville managed just four hits and didn't advance a runner past second base. Garret Guillemette doubled in the first for the Tourists' lone extra-base hit.

The Drive closed the homestand with a win in the finale on Sunday and will prepare for a 6-game road trip to face the Rome Emperors beginning May 6.

