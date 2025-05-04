Emperors Sweep Sunday's DH, Enter Three-Way Tie for First Place

ROME, Ga - Outscored 7-1 since Tuesday night's win, Rome's offense finally came to life Sunday, winning game one, 8-1, behind twelve hits and game two in shutout fashion, 2-0, to split the series with Hub City.

Game One: Emperors 8, Spartanburgers 1

Each of the first four batters Rome sent to the plate in the home half of the first reached base safely on a hit, including Patrick Clohisy, whose two-run homerun right field sparked a five-run inning. Catcher Dylan Shockley, outfielder Jace Grady, and infielder Joe Olsavsky all drove in runs against Hub City's starting pitcher DJ McCarty.

The only run (unearned) given up by JR Ritchie over his 11.2 innings pitched this series crossed the plate in the top of the third inning after Dylan Dreiling reach on a fielding error by second baseman Joe Olsavsky. Two Spartanburger singles later would drive him in from second base.

Rome would get that run right back in the bottom of the fourth. The two-hole Clohisy walked, setting up E.J. Exposito's second of his three hits and Will Verdung's first of his two sacrifice flies to put Rome back up by five.

Ritchie, Giomar Diaz, and Austin Smith shut down the Spartanbugers for seven innings in game one of the double-header. Ritchie came up an out shy of his second win of the series, Diaz recorded four outs and earned the win, and Austin Smith finished the game on the mound.

Other Game One notables:

Espinoza: 2-for-4, R

Olsavsky: 1-for-2, 2B, RBI

Shockley: 2-for-3, 2RBI

Game Two: Emperors 2, Spartanburgers 0

Game two was a bullpen game for the Emperors, spearheaded by left-hander Samuel Strickland who lasted an inning, stranding two Spartanburgers. Cory Wall was next up, delivering two innings of relief, giving up three hits and also stranding two Spartanburgers in back-to-back innings. Tyler LaPorte, LJ McDonough, and Isaac Gallegos dominated the final four innings, allowing just a pair of hits. Wall earned the winning decision, LaPorte and McDonough earned holds, and Gallegos the save, his second of the season.

At the plate, Clohisy and Titus Dumitru accounted for four of Rome's eight total hits in game two. Dumitru's triple off the base of the right field wall drove in Clohisy in the third and Will Verdung's double down the left field line brought Dumitru home. Although Rome was just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position, it trumped Hub City's 0-for-8 mark.

Other Game Two notables:

Owen: 2-for-3

With half of Rome's 12-game homestand now complete, the Emperors await Greenville's arrival on Tuesday. This will be the first meeting of the season between the Drive (Red Sox High-A) and the Emperors. Hub City, Bowling Green, and Rome now sit tied atop the South Division with one series left before the halfway mark in the first-half.

