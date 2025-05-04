Hub City Splits Series with Rome

ROME, Ga. - The Emperors (15-12) grabbed both games of Sunday's doubleheader against the Spartanburgers (15-12) to split the series and the lead in the South Atlantic League South Division. Rome struck early in the first game of the day and cruised to an 8-1 win. The Spartanburgers pitching responded in game two, but the offense could not provide any help in a 2-0 defeat.

Eric Loomis gave the Hub City bullpen a big lift with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in game one. Dylan Dreiling scored the lone run of the day for the 'Burgers while adding a pair of hits in game two. Anthony Gutierrez also pieced together a standout first game at the plate with three hits in four at-bats.

After falling to Hub City in three straight games, Rome made sure to bring the offense early in the first game of the day. The Emperors tagged Hub City starter D.J. McCarty (L, 0-2) for five runs in the first inning. McCarty only retired one batter before his day ended. The five-run first inning was highlighted by a two-run homer from Patrick Clohisy.

Loomis provided stability on the mound for Hub City, but the offense struggled again against JR Ritchie. After firing seven scoreless innings against the Spartanburgers on Tuesday, Ritchie returned for 4 2/3 innings of one-run baseball in the first game of the day.

The lone blemish for Ritchie on the day came in the third inning. After Dreiling reached on a fielding error, Gutierrez singled with two outs to bring Cal Stark to the plate. Stark roped one into the gap in right-center to bring home the only run of the day for Hub City. Rome added one run of insurance in the fourth and two runs in the sixth, all charged to Mailon Felix. Giomar Diaz (W, 3-0) and Austin Smith provided the final seven outs for Rome in a game one win.

Game two got off to a slightly slower start. Jose Gonzalez (L, 0-3) worked around baserunners in both of the first two innings to hang zeroes. Rome starter Samuel Strickland pitched just the first inning, and he stranded two Spartanburgers in scoring position. Cory Wall (W, 2-0) served as the replacement in the second and pitched two scoreless innings despite allowing three hits.

After Gonzalez got the first out in the third, Clohisy singled and stole second base. Titus Dumitru drove in the first run of the second game on a stand-up triple to right field. Will Verdung doubled to lead on a double to left with two outs. Gonzalez bounced back in the fourth, facing the minimum.

Tyler LaPorte pitched a one-two-three fourth inning out of the bullpen. LJ McDonough proceeded to make quick work of the Spartanburgers top of the lineup in the fifth. The reliever used a double play after a Dreiling single to face just three batters.

Scoreless frames from Seth Clark and Wilian Bormie helped provide more chances for Hub City's offense to respond. But Isaac Gallegos (S, 2) got the final six outs of the doubleheader sweep for Rome. He stranded Gleider Figuereo at third in the sixth and set down the side in order in the seventh.

The Spartanburgers return home on Tuesday to begin a first-ever series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The Pirates' High-A affiliate sits in a tie for the best record in the league at 18-8. First pitch in game one of the series at Fifth Third Park is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

