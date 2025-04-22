Hot Rods Drop Series Opener to Grasshoppers 6-5

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Raudelis Martinez recorded a three-hit game while Marcus Johnson struck out seven batters over 6.0 innings, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (8-8) dropped the series opener to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (12-4) by a score of 6-5 on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green plated the first runs of the game in the bottom of the second inning against Greensboro starter Antwone Kelly. Noah Myers led off the inning with a walk and advanced to third on a Tony Santa Maria double. Daniel Vellojin plated Myers with a base hit, making it 1-0 Hot Rods. Blake Robertson walked to load the bases and Martinez knocked in Santa Maria and Vellojin with a single. Adrian Santana drove in the final run of the inning with a fielder's choice, handing Bowling Green a 4-0 lead.

The Grasshoppers responded with three runs in the top of the fourth against Johnson. Omar Alfonzo led off with a single, and Javier Rivas and Keiner Delgado followed with base hits, loading the bases. Lonnie White Jr. drove in Alfonzo and Rivas with another single, and Shalin Polanco plated Delgado with an RBI groundout, making it a 4-3 Hot Rods lead.

Another run came around to score for Bowling Green in the bottom of the fourth with Kelly still on the mound. Blake Robertson reached base on a fielder's choice and advanced to third on a Martinez single. Santana drove in Robertson with a base hit, giving the Hot Rods a 5-3 lead. Greensboro once again made it a one-run game with a solo homer from Esmerlyn Valdez in the top of the sixth, bringing the score to 5-4 in favor of Bowling Green.

The Grasshoppers made a comeback with runs in the eighth and ninth innings. Delgado singled in a run in the eighth and Duce Gorson drove another in the ninth on a fielder's choice. Bowling Green failed to score in the final frame, dropping the series opener, 6-5.

Connor Oliver (1-0) picked up the win in relief, tossing 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out five. Derrick Edington (0-1) received the loss, hurling 1.0 inning, surrendering one unearned run on one hit with one strikeout. Franck De La Rosa (1) earned his first save of the season completing 1.0 scoreless frame with one walk and one strikeout.

The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers play the second game of a six-game series with an 11:05 AM CT at Bowling Green Ballpark. Bowling Green will send out RHP Garrett Edwards (2-0, 1.93) against Greensboro RHP Garrett McMillan (2-0, 1.80).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

