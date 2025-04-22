Tourists and Renegades Postponed Due to Wet Grounds

SAL Asheville Tourists

April 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release


Tonight's game (4/22) between the Asheville Tourists and Hudson Valley Renegades has been postponed due to wet grounds. The plan to move forward is as follows:

The Tourists and Renegades will play in a doubleheader tomorrow (4/23) with the first pitch of Game 1 at 5:05 p.m. ET and the second game taking place shortly after Game 1 concludes.

