Drive Drop Series Opener in 1-0 Pitching Duel with Spartanburgers

April 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Greenville Drive (7-8) opened their road series against the Hub City Spartanburgers (9-7) on a rainy Tuesday night with a frustrating 1-0 loss, as both teams combined for just six hits in a classic High-A pitcher's duel at Fifth Third Park.

The difference in the game came in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Spartanburgers catcher Julian Brock executed a rare and daring steal of home plate to give the home team the only run they would need. Gleider Figuereo had singled Brock to third just before the successful double steal - Figuereo swiping second as Brock dashed home.

It was a small-ball spark in a game largely defined by strikeouts and missed opportunities. The Drive managed just three hits and struck out 13 times, going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Their best chance to score came in the fifth inning when Brooks Brannon and Marvin Alcantara logged back-to-back singles. A flyout moved both runners into scoring position, but a strikeout and groundout stranded them there.

Greenville starter Danny Kirwin (0-2) was solid, allowing just one earned run on two hits across four innings, though he issued three walks and surrendered a pair of stolen bases. Eduardo Rivera and Isaac Stebens were lights out in relief, combining for four scoreless innings and 10 strikeouts.

On the other side, Leandro Lopez (1-0) earned the win for Hub City, spinning five shutout frames while allowing just three hits and striking out eight. The Spartanburgers bullpen took care of the rest, with Wilian Bormie striking out three in the ninth to lock down his first save.

The Drive had one last opportunity in the ninth after Zach Ehrhard worked a walk and stole second, but Brannon and Alcantara each struck out to end the game, stranding the tying run in scoring position once again.

Brannon, Alcantara, and Lugo accounted for Greenville's only hits. Ehrhard added a stolen base, his third of the season. Alcantara also extended his team-high batting average to .391 despite the loss.

With the defeat, Greenville falls to 0-1 in the series and will look to even things up Wednesday night in game two.

