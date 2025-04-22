Cyclones Can't Clip BlueClaws in Lid-Lifter, 3-2

April 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - RHP Noah Hall continued his stellar start to the season, allowing just one run over 4.0-plus innings of work, however, the Jersey Shore BlueClaws scored one in the fifth and two in the eighth to snag a pitcher's duel from the Brooklyn Cyclones, 3-1, on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Scoreless through four and a half innings, Jersey Shore (6-10) loaded the bases with nobody out on a walk and singles from LF Pierce Bennett and 3B Carson DeMartini. RHP Anthony Nunez entered out of the bullpen and struck out the first batter he faced before CF Dylan Campbell lofted a fly ball to left. LF Eli Serrano III made the grab, but his throw to the plate was just a hair late. Bennett slid underneath the tag to score on the sacrifice fly, providing the BlueClaws a 1-0 edge.

It remained a 1-0 game until the eighth. Jersey Shore quickly put two men in scoring position when RF Bryson Ware reached on a bunt single to third on the first pitch of the inning, and 1B Zach Arnold followed with a double to left. Once more, sacrifice flies loomed large. Bennett carried a sac fly to right-center field, and SS Bryan Rincon followed with a one to left, scoring a pair of runs, extending Jersey Shore's cushion to 3-0.

Brooklyn (10-6) would not go quietly. RHP Tommy McCollum entered to try and register the save for the BlueClaws, but quickly yielded a leadoff double to SS Jesús Báez. After a ground out advanced him to third, 3B Jacob Reimer smashed a run-scoring double into right-center field to break up the shutout and bring the tying run to the plate, pulling the Cyclones within 3-1.

Following another sharp ground out to first that advanced Reimer to third, C Chris Suero was plunked in the hand with an 0-2 pitch to put the tying run on base. The Bronx native would swipe second to put the tying runs in scoring position, but McCollum forced 1B Estarling Mercado to fly out to center to end the game, picking up his third save and closing out Jersey Shore's 3-1 win.

It was a tough-luck loss for Hall (1-2) in his second-straight road start. The 24-year-old scattered seven hits and allowed just one run, walking two and striking out four. Nunez, RHP Dylan Ross, and RHP Ben Simon combined to toss 3.0 innings of hitless and scoreless relief for Brooklyn from the fifth through seventh innings.

RHP Casey Steward (2-2) earned his second win of the season for the BlueClaws. The Philadelphia Phillies' No. 25 prospect per Baseball America, yielded just two hits over 6.0 shutout innings, striking out one without issuing a walk.

Brooklyn will try and avoid dropping their third-straight contest for the second time this year in game two of the series on Wednesday night. RHP Joel Díaz (0-0, 0.00), who has thrown 11.2 consecutive scoreless innings to begin the season, is expected to make his second start for the Cyclones. The BlueClaws are projected to counter with the Phillies' No. 18 prospect per Baseball America, RHP Alex McFarlane (0-0, 12.96). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.