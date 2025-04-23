Claws Pitching Sharp, But Cyclones Win 2-1 on Thursday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Alex McFarlane and Luke Russo combined to hold Brooklyn to two hits, but the Cyclones scored two unearned runs and topped the BlueClaws 2-1 on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The loss drops Jersey Shore to 6-11 on the season while the Cyclones improve to 11-6.

The game was scoreless into the third, when Brooklyn got two unearned runs off McFarlane. With two on and two out, a pop-up just behind the rubber was dropped by Carson DeMartini, allowing two runs to score and put the Cyclones up 2-0.

McFarlane came out after four innings, his longest outing of the season. He allowed just the two unearned runs while striking out four.

Brooklyn starter Joel Diaz went four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits.

Jersey Shore got on the board in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single from Bryan Rincon. Carson DeMartini, the next batter, singled to center, but Eli Serrano III threw out Raylin Heredia, who was trying to score from second base.

Neither team scored from there. Russo threw the last five for the BlueClaws, and did not allow a run. He gave up one hit and fanned six.

Ryan Lambert struck out two in the ninth and earned his second save of the season.

Eduardo Lopez had two hits for the BlueClaws in the loss.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore.

