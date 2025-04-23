Errors Hamper Hot Rods in 6-1 Loss

April 23, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Mac Horvath logged three hits and drove in the lone run for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (8-9) in a 6-1 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (13-4) on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Greensboro plated the first runs of the game in the top of the first inning against Bowling Green starter Garret Edwards. With one out, Omar Alfonzo singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. One out later, Javier Rivas lifted a homer to left, giving Greensboro a 2-0 lead.

The Grasshoppers added to their lead in the top of the second with Edwards still on the mound. Jesus Castillo reached base to start the inning on a throwing error by Adrian Santana. Shalin Polanco laid down a sacrifice bunt and a throwing error by Daniel Vellojin allowed Castillo to score. Polanco stole third and came in to score on a Kalae Harrison sacrifice fly, making it a 4-0 lead for the Grasshoppers.

Two more runs came around to score in the top of the sixth inning against TJ Fondtain on another two-run homer from Rivas. Bowling Green plated their lone run in the bottom of the sixth on a Mac Horvath RBI double, but Bowling Green was held scoreless the rest of the way, losing to Greensboro 6-1.

Garrett McMillan (3-0) picked up the win, tossing 5.1 innings, allowing one run on six hits while walking one and striking out two. Edwards (2-1) was given the loss, hurling 5.0 innings, surrendering four runs (two earned) on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday at 6:35 PM CT at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods will send out RHP Gary Gill Hill (1-0, 2.40) against Grasshoppers RHP Khristian Curtis (0-1, 19.06).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.