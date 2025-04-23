Grasshoppers' Late Inning Rally Lifts Them over the Hot Rods, 6-5 in First Game of Away Series

BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeat the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 6-5 on Tuesday, April 22. The Grasshoppers improved to 12-4 on the season while the Hot Rods fell to 8-8 as both teams tallied nine hits and one mishap.

Infielder Esmerlyn Valdez led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-4 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Infielder Keiner Delgado followed close behind as he went 2-4 with one RBI and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Omar Alfonzo, Javier Rivas, Lonnie White Jr., Maikol Escotto, and Enmanuel Terrero.

Leading at the dish for the Hot Rods was catcher Raudelis Martinez as he went 3-3 with two RBIs. Outfielder Tony Santa Maria followed close behind as he went 2-4 with two doubles and one run scored. Hits for Bowling Green were also recorded by Adrian Santana, Émilien Pitre, and Daniel Vellojin.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Antwone Kelly as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up six hits, five earned runs, and three free bases on four innings of work. Lefthanded pitcher Connor Oliver recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-0 on the season while righthanded pitcher Franck De La Rosa tallied his first save.

Starting on the mound for Bowling Green was righthanded pitcher Marcus Johnson as he tallied seven strikeouts and gave up six hits and four earned runs on six innings of work. Righthanded pitcher Derrick Edington took the loss for the Hot Rods and fell to 0-1 on the season while lefthanded pitcher Jackson Lancaster took the blown save (1).

The Grasshoppers continue their away series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Wednesday, April 23 at 12:05 PM. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

