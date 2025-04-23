Díaz Dominates, Brooklyn Bests Jersey Shore, 2-1

April 23, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - RHP Joel Díaz extended his scoreless inning streak to 15.2 innings to start the season, tossing 4.0 innings of two-hit shutout ball on Wednesday evening. Brooklyn's bullpen would carry the baton across the finish line, as the Cyclones used a two-run third inning to defeat the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 2-1, at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Scoreless through two innings, Brooklyn (11-6) struck first. After RHP Alex McFarlane (0-2) retired the first six batters he faced to start the night for Jersey Shore (6-11), C Ronald Hernández ignited a rally with a leadoff single to left. With two out in the inning, RF Carson Benge worked a walk to keep the inning alive for SS Jesús Báez.

The 20-year-old popped up a 0-1 pitch in the middle of the infield that saw all four infielders converge on the ball. The third baseman took charge but was unable to make the grab while standing on top of the pitcher's mound. Hernández scored easily from third, but as Báez ended up in a rundown between first and second, Benge broke for home. The throw to the dish was late, allowing the 2024 first-round pick to score and Báez to take second, providing Brooklyn a 2-0 lead.

It would remain a two-run game until Díaz exited the game before the bottom of the fifth. LF Jordan Viars kicked the BlueClaws' offense in gear with a single to right, while CF Raylin Heredia followed with a walk. SS Bryan Rincon promptly snuck a ground ball to the right of the shortstop and into left field for a single. Viars came around to score, trimming Jersey Shore's deficit to one, 2-1.

However, that was as close as the 'Claws would get. 3B Carson DeMartini followed by stinging a single into center field, but an accurate throw from CF Eli Serrano III gunned down Heredia trying to score from second, keeping the Cyclones in front by one.

Jersey Shore would manufacture just three more baserunners throughout the night. The BlueClaws put two men on with a single and a walk in the sixth, but RHP Brendan Girton (1-1) induced a foul pop to first and a ground out to first to quell the threat.

In the ninth, RHP Ryan Lambert issued a two-out walk to permit Jersey Shore to bring the winning run to the plate. The 22-year-old would not be deterred, though. Lambert struck out Heredia on three pitches to seal Brooklyn's 2-1 win and his first save of the season.

Díaz took a no-decision after tossing 4.0 innings of shutout ball, allowing just two hits, and striking out five without issuing a walk. Girton entered in the fifth and, while he permitted a run in the fifth, scattered four hits and two walks, whiffing two, to earn the first victory of his professional career.

McFarlane suffered the tough-luck defeat, his second of the year, for Jersey Shore. The 23-year-old allowed a pair of unearned runs on just one hit over a season-high 4.0 innings, walking one and punching out a season-high four.

The Cyclones will try and make it back-to-back victories in game three of the series on Thursday night. LHP Zach Thornton (3-0, 0.00) - who has not allowed a run in 16.0 innings this season - is expected to make his fourth start of the year for Brooklyn. The BlueClaws are projected to counter with the Philadelphia Phillies' No. 17 prospect per MLB Pipeline, LHP Mavis Graves (0-0, 8.59). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

