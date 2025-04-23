Anthony Gutierrez Smacks Walk-Off Single to Secure 4-3 Victory

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Wednesday night's game between Hub City and Greenville was played on pins and needles. Tied at 3-3, both teams had scoring chance after scoring chance. Neither could capitalize until the bottom of the ninth, when Spartanburgers center fielder Anthony Gutierrez lined a two-out single into right field to score Quincy Scott. The Gutierrez hit whipped Fifth Third Park into a frenzy, as a crowd of over 3,000 celebrated the Spartanburgers' (10-7) first-ever walk-off win against the rival Drive (7-9).

Rangers' No. 29 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Kolton Curtis struck out four through two innings, Adonis Villavicencio tossed a scoreless 1 1/3 innings and fanned one. Aidan Curry sat down six through three frames, and Larson Kindreich (W, 2-0) retired four of his six via the K.

Hub City jumped on Greenville starter Noah Dean in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Keith Jones and Casey Cook walked, and Arturo Disla singled. The bases were loaded for Julian Brock, who hit a high chopper to short which Drive shortstop Marvin Alcantara fumbled into left field. Jones and Disla both came around to score on the play. With Gleider Figuereo at bat, Brock took off for second and drew a throw; Cook sped home to advance the 'Burgers' lead to 3-0.

After two perfect innings from Curtis in his High-A debut, Greenville's bats woke up in the third. Two straight singles from Juan Montero and Fraymi De Leon had runners at the corners before Brock threw out De Leon trying to steal second. Curtis walked Yophery Rodriguez, and Nazzan Zanetello bashed a two-run double off the left field wall to clear the bases.

The Drive tacked on one more in the top of the fifth off the new reliever Curry. Andy Lugo led off the inning with a single. He advanced to second with an error and third on a wild pitch. A fielder's choice from Rodriguez tied the game. Curry escaped any more damage, stranding a pair of Drive runners. Curry left four more Drive runners on base in scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh.

Hub City threatened to retake the lead in three straight innings. The Spartanburgers left a runner at second in both the sixth and the seventh. In the eighth, Jones and Disla strung one-out singles together. New reliever Jeremy Wu-Yelland (L, 1-1) threw four straight balls to Cook to load the bases. Brock sent one to medium depth center field for the second out, and Rodriguez fired a strike home to prevent Jones from tagging and scoring to end the inning.

Kindreich compiled scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth with four strikeouts. Against Wu-Yelland in the bottom of the ninth, the Spartanburgers got the first two runners aboard with a Figuereo walk and Scott single. After Scott was thrown out at third on a bunt from Theo Hardy, Dylan Dreiling struck out. Anthony Gutierrez strolled to the plate with two on and two out. He sent a fastball the other way down the right field line; it landed fair and scored Scott from second to win the game for Hub City.

The Spartanburgers try for three straight to begin the series tomorrow. Fresh off its first walk-off win of the season, Hub City sends lefty Josh Trentadue (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound to face off with fellow southpaw Hayden Mullins (1-0, 1.38 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Park.

