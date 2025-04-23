Tourists Bats Explode in Doubleheader Game 1 Win

April 23, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE, NC - The Asheville Tourists earned a 9-5 win in Game 1 of a twinbill with the Hudson Valley Renegades at McCormick Field on Wednesday night.

Jumping ahead early, the Tourists (7-8) plated five runs in the first inning, largely in part thanks to a three-run homer from Drew Vogel.

In the third, the Renegades (11-5) jumped on the board with two runs (one earned) off three walks from Jose Guedez. It was the only blemish on his card, as he went four full innings and allowed just one hit.

The Tourists added another in the fourth inning, before scoring three in the sixth to leave no doubt. Trevor Austin roped a two-RBI double, followed by a sacrifice RBI fly from Tyler Whitaker, who was robbed of extra bases on a line drive to left.

Out of the bullpen, Brett Gillis (W, 1-0) tossed in the final three frames, allowing two runs on solo homers. Still, he did more than enough to help secure the victory.

Game 2 of the twin bill starts at 8:25 p.m. ET, as Asheville looks for the sweep over Hudson Valley.

