Extra-Innings Needed in 3-2 Win for Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (5-12) took down the Aberdeen IronBirds (7-10) by a final score of 3-2 in 10 innings on Wednesday, April 23 at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

Aberdeen wasted no time getting the scoring started, as an RBI single by Ryan Stafford allowed the IronBirds to strike first and take an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second.

Things were then quiet until the bottom of the fourth, where Seaver King continued to showcase the skills that made him a first-round pick back in July, as the Nationals' No. 4 ranked prospect made multiple eye-popping plays in the field, in addition to registering three hits, two steals and two runs throughout the game. That speed was a driving force for each of Wilmington's runs, as the 21-year-old stole second and later came around to score in both the fourth and sixth innings.

Just competing, finding a way to win, whatever it is, King said. I'm just trying to cause havoc on the basepaths, that's kind of my game and the way I can impact it, so that's what I'm gonna do.

Blue Rocks' starting pitcher Riley Cornelio was pulled after seven strong innings of work, and the IronBirds responded by applying immediate pressure to Wilmington's bullpen, putting runners on first and third with no outs against left-handed reliever Jared Simpson. The 24-year-old nearly escaped the jam, as Jalen Vasquez was caught in a rundown between first and second followed by a strikeout, but Stafford was able to get a run on the board once again, this time by stealing home and tying the game at two.

The game remained tied heading into extra innings, and after a shutdown top of the tenth from Thomas Schultz on the mound, Brenner Cox sealed the deal with two outs in the bottom half of the inning by ripping a one-hopper off the wall in right field to score Marcus Brown and secure the 3-2 victory.

It was just good to get the win, we fought hard all game, Cox said. I started the game off not the best, but it's all about the end, and when the team needed me most, I feel like I came through there and that's really all you can ask for. Just stay in the moment.

As previously mentioned, Cornelio was excellent on the mound, tossing seven innings and allowing just one run for the third consecutive start, while surrendering five hits and striking out five. Simpson allowed one unearned run in two innings and struck out three, and Schultz shut the door by striking out all three batters he faced in the tenth.

Just trying to fill up the strike zone as much as I can, Cornelio said. Especially being in Wilmington, we know this park plays pretty big and we have a great defense, so just trying to get ahead early. They were swinging early, so just trying to stay there, and it seemed to work.

King led the Rocks' lineup with a 3-4 day at the plate, tacking on two stolen bases and two runs scored. Elijah Green drove in a run following his 2-3 game last night, and after striking out in each of his first four at-bats, Cox drove in the final run of the game in walk-off fashion.

The Blue Rocks have now won the first two games of this six-game series, and will look to secure at least a series tie against the IronBirds tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

