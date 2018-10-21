Colorado Holds off Reign

October 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign saw their third-period comeback fall just short as they dropped a 5-3 final to the Colorado Eagles on Saturday evening at Budweiser Events Center. Defenseman Sean Walker led the Reign with two goals and an assist in the defeat, while Cal Petersen made a season-high 39 saves in net.

Date: October 20, 2018

Venue: Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO

Attendance: 5,289

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL1020BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL1020Photos

ONT Record: (1-3-2-1)

COL Record: (4-1-1-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 0 3 0 3

COL 1 1 3 0 5

Shots PP

ONT 25 0/2

COL 44 1/5

Three Stars:

1) COL - Scott Kosmachuk (2-0-2)

2) COL - J-C Beaudin (1-1-2)

3) COL - A.J. Greer (0-2-2)

GWG: Scott Kosmachuk (2)

W: Pavel Francouz (4-0-0)

L: Cal Petersen (0-2-3)

Next Game: Friday, October 26 vs. Tucson, 7:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA.

