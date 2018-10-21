Colorado Holds off Reign
October 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign saw their third-period comeback fall just short as they dropped a 5-3 final to the Colorado Eagles on Saturday evening at Budweiser Events Center. Defenseman Sean Walker led the Reign with two goals and an assist in the defeat, while Cal Petersen made a season-high 39 saves in net.
Date: October 20, 2018
Venue: Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO
Attendance: 5,289
ONT Record: (1-3-2-1)
COL Record: (4-1-1-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 0 3 0 3
COL 1 1 3 0 5
Shots PP
ONT 25 0/2
COL 44 1/5
Three Stars:
1) COL - Scott Kosmachuk (2-0-2)
2) COL - J-C Beaudin (1-1-2)
3) COL - A.J. Greer (0-2-2)
GWG: Scott Kosmachuk (2)
W: Pavel Francouz (4-0-0)
L: Cal Petersen (0-2-3)
Next Game: Friday, October 26 vs. Tucson, 7:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA.
