Chicago Wolves Fall in Lengthy Shootout
October 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Illinois - Center Yakov Trenin scored in the seventh round of the shootout to lift the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena.
Right wing Brooks Macek scored two goals for the Wolves (4-1-0-1) while rookie defenseman Nic Hague delivered his first professional goal and forward Daniel Carr also produced a goal.
Rookie defenseman Erik Brannström contributed two assists for Chicago while defenseman Matt Donovan posted two power-play goals and converted in the shootout for Milwaukee (5-1-1-0).
"That was a really good game," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "We'll take a lot of positives away from this one."
Macek gave the Wolves a 4-3 lead with 9:07 left in regulation when he took a swing like a right-handed batter and swatted home the rebound of a Hague shot for a power play.
Milwaukee forced overtime with defenseman Frederic Allard's power-play goal with 2:17 to play.
During the shootout, the Wolves' T.J. Tynan scored in the opening round. Donovan answered in the third round, then both goalies posted goose eggs until Trenin jammed home the puck in the seventh round.
Wolves goalie Oscar Dansk (2-0-1) posted 32 saves during regulation and overtime and stopped 5 of 7 shootout attempts. Milwaukee's Tom McCollum (2-1-1) notched 29 saves as well as six stops in the shootout.
The Wolves return to action with an 11 a.m. School-Day game against the Cleveland Monsters at Allstate Arena. To find ticket specials, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2018
- Admirals Comeback to Win in Shoot-Out - Milwaukee Admirals
- Heat Hand San Jose Their First Regulation Loss 3-2 - Stockton Heat
- Chicago Wolves Fall in Lengthy Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Appleton Spearheads Moose win over San Antonio - Manitoba Moose
- Appleton Leads Moose Past Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Phantoms Secure Standings Point in Shootout Loss at Bridgeport - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bernier scores twice in shootout win over Lehigh Valley - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Defenseman Turner Ottenbreit Recalled to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Jaros and Paul Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Marody Recalled by Edmonton - Bakersfield Condors
- Charles B. Wang Passes Away - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Heat Look to Bounce Back at the SAP Center Today at 3PM - Stockton Heat
- Persson Recalled to Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Terry-Fic Comeback Gives Rockford First Road Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Tucson Endures First Regulation Loss Saturday to Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Top Bakersfield 5-4 - San Diego Gulls
- Marody with Three Points in Condors 5-4 Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Colorado Holds off Reign - Ontario Reign
- Colorado Grabs 5-3 Win over Reign to Push Win Streak to Four - Colorado Eagles
- Big Third Period Lifts Barracuda over Heat 5-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins Hand Wolves First Loss of Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Mangiapane's Multi-Point Effort Not Enough to Beat San Jose - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.