Chicago Wolves Fall in Lengthy Shootout

ROSEMONT, Illinois - Center Yakov Trenin scored in the seventh round of the shootout to lift the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena.

Right wing Brooks Macek scored two goals for the Wolves (4-1-0-1) while rookie defenseman Nic Hague delivered his first professional goal and forward Daniel Carr also produced a goal.

Rookie defenseman Erik Brannström contributed two assists for Chicago while defenseman Matt Donovan posted two power-play goals and converted in the shootout for Milwaukee (5-1-1-0).

"That was a really good game," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "We'll take a lot of positives away from this one."

Macek gave the Wolves a 4-3 lead with 9:07 left in regulation when he took a swing like a right-handed batter and swatted home the rebound of a Hague shot for a power play.

Milwaukee forced overtime with defenseman Frederic Allard's power-play goal with 2:17 to play.

During the shootout, the Wolves' T.J. Tynan scored in the opening round. Donovan answered in the third round, then both goalies posted goose eggs until Trenin jammed home the puck in the seventh round.

Wolves goalie Oscar Dansk (2-0-1) posted 32 saves during regulation and overtime and stopped 5 of 7 shootout attempts. Milwaukee's Tom McCollum (2-1-1) notched 29 saves as well as six stops in the shootout.

The Wolves return to action with an 11 a.m. School-Day game against the Cleveland Monsters at Allstate Arena. To find ticket specials, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

