Heat Look to Bounce Back at the SAP Center Today at 3PM

October 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Arena: SAP Center

Date: Sunday, October 21, 2018

Time: 3:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Spreaker, iHeartRadio & AHLTV at 2:45 p.m.

For the live, in-game tweets, follow @AHLHeat.

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat travel down to the SAP Center to take on the San Jose Barracuda to complete a home-and-home series that started last night at Stockton Arena for Teacher Appreciation Night. Stockton dropped the first of the two games 5-2 to San Jose. Stockton kept it close throughout the entire game, but San Jose added some late insurance goals to earn their fifth win of the season. Stockton will look to earn their first victory against the Barracuda as they play their first of six games this season in San Jose.

LAST TIME VS. SAN JOSE

Last night, San Jose squeaked out a victory over Stockton despite a very tight game through the first two-and-a-half periods. San Jose struck first mid-way through the first period on a breakaway goal from Maxim Letunov. The score would remain 1-0 until Andrew Mangiapane tied things up early third period with his first goal of the young season. Just over six minutes later, Letunov scored his second goal of the night to take the 2-1 lead. San Jose would never look back, adding two more goals to make it 4-1. Glenn Gawdin would score his second goal of the season to make it 4-2 San Jose and the Barracuda would add a late empty netter to seal the deal. Jon Gillies stopped 34 shots in the loss.

WHO TO WATCH

After making his Stockton Heat debut last night, there were some encouraging signs last night for defenseman, Matt Taormina. The former AHL All-Star skated in his first game last night after missing the first four games of the season due to injury.

Taormina will be relied on heavily to help bolster the Heat power play, which went 1 for 4 last night. Taormina played alongside Andrew O'Brien last night and the play of that pairing will be paramount to the Heat's success especially against a speedy San Jose group.

MANGIAPANE'S MULTI-POINT GAME

Last night Andrew Mangiapane recorded his second multi-point effort of the season, scoring his first goal of the year on a breakaway and adding an assist on Gawdin's power-play goal, which was his 50th career AHL assist.

LAZAR FOCUS

On October 6, Curtis Lazar suited up in his first AHL game since November 18, 2016, and while he was held off the scoresheet initially, he's easily found himself back on it in the last three games. Lazar scored his first AHL goal since that Nov. 18 game on Friday, his first goal since February 15, 2018 while with the Calgary Flames, and followed that up with his first AHL multi-point game in the AHL with another power-play goal and an assist.

Last night, Lazar recorded an assist on Mangiapane's goal, stretching his point streak to a team-best three-games.

MAKING THEIR DEBUTS

Defensemen Matt Taormina and Rinat Valiev made their Stockton Heat debuts last night against the Barracuda. Taormina is a four-time AHL All-Star, sent to the special event in each of his last four seasons. He was also named the AHL's Best Defenseman (Eddie Shore Award) and to the AHL's First AHL All-Star Team in 2016-17. Last year, Taormina established a career high in assists with 48 while playing with the Laval Rocket.

As for Valiev, he spent time with both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens of the NHL, and was traded with current Heat teammate Kerby Rychel to the Canadiens in the Tomas Plekanec trade.

Both Taormina and Valiev were acquired by the Flames in exchange for Brett Kulak.

INTERESTING FACT

Curtis Lazar has tied Tyler Graovac for the longest point streak this season at three games. Graovac had his point streak broken last night while Lazar extended his with an assist on Andrew Mangiapane's goal.

