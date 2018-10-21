Heat Hand San Jose Their First Regulation Loss 3-2

SAN JOSE, CALIF. - Tyler Graovac and Andrew Mangiapane's multi-point efforts, coupled by Spencer Foo's power-play goal in the second and Tyler Parsons makes 26 saves as the Heat hand San Jose their first regulation loss of the season by a 3-2 final. Despite a slow start due to an early penalty, the Heat broke through first off a faceoff draw just past the midway point of the first when Oliver Kylington found Mangiapane for the wrister over the glove of San Jose goalie Antoine Bibeau. The Heat scored just moments later with the same line as Mangiapane and Buddy Robinson's forecheck behind the net resulted in a nifty, no-look pass from the left corner to the hands of Tyler Graovac in the slot who one-timed it in for the 2-0 lead. The Heat extended that lead in the second with Spencer Foo wiring a shot past Bibeau on the two-man-advantage to take a 3-0 lead. However, Maxim Letunov slipped behind the defense and broke the San Jose deadlock on the breakaway, which turned the momentum and led to the Barracuda pulling within one after 40 minutes of play. In the third, the Heat were able to play steady in front of Parsons, who stopped 26 of 28 shots for his first win since a February 3 game, also at the SAP Center, last season. Stockton now heads down to SoCal to take on the San Diego Gulls for the first time this season at the Valley View Casino Center on Friday at 7:00 p.m. and then to Bakersfield to take on the Condors at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV or can see the game played at Channel Brewing Co. in Downtown Stockton. The Heat return home on Halloween, and whether you celebrate Hump Day or Wet Wednesday come party with the Stockton Heat Hockey Team on Wednesday, October 31 for $1, 12-ounce Bud Lights during $1 Beer Night! College students can present their School ID's at the Stockton Arena Ticket Office and receive a $5 ticket or can purchase tickets online using their school email address by visiting stocktonheat.com/college! Not a student but still want to join the fun? Come dressed in costume to our first Wear It Wednesday game on October 31 and receive $5 off your ticket at the Stockton Arena Ticket Office. Must be 21 or older to purchase and all costume wearers on October 31 cannot wear face paint or masks if they plan on purchasing alcohol. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. while the doors open at 6:00 p.m. Learn more, and see all the $1 Beer nights this season by visiting stocktonheat.com/wednesday.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

HEAT GOAL: F Andrew Mangiapane (2) faceoff win is quickly passed to the winger in the high slot whose shot goes over the shoulder of the goaltender, glove side (Kylington, Graovac assists) (13:35)

HEAT GOAL: F Tyler Graovac (3) great passing behind the San Jose net is eventually passed to the slot via a no-look, backhander and stuffed past the goalie (Mangiapane, Robinson assists) (15:29)

Shots: STK - 9 | SJ - 8

2nd Period

HEAT GOAL: F Spencer Foo (3) pass to the left point is walked in to the top of the left circle and wired past the goalie from the slap shot (Graovac assist) (11:48) (PP)

San Jose Goal: F Maxim Letunov (5) breakaway is shot over the glove hand of the goaltender (Praplan assist) (14:58)

San Jose Goal: F Jayden Halbgewachs (2) turnover in the right corner is worked to the slot where the player beats the downed goalie over his glove (Perron, Praplan assists) (18:49)

Shots: STK - 11 | SJ - 12

3rd Period

No Goals

Shots: STK - 9 | SJ - 8

GOALIES

W: Tyler Parsons (20 shots, 18 saves)

L: Antonie Bibeau (29 shots, 26 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: 1- Spencer Foo (GWG) 2- Tyler Graovac (1 goal, 2 assists) 3- Vincent Praplan (2 assists) (SJ)

Final Shots: STK - 29 | SJ - 28

Power Plays: STK - 1-7 | SJ - 0-3

Andrew Mangiapane (1 goal, 1 assist) has points in four-straight games (2-5-7)

Mangiapane records his third multi-point game of the season which leads the Heat

Tyler Graovac (1 goal, 2 assists) records his second multi-point game and second three-point game of the season

Oliver Kylington (1 assist) has assists/points in back-to-back games (0-2-2)

Tyler Parsons (26 saves) records his second career AHL win and first since stopping 32 of 34 shots in a February 3 road game against the San Jose Barracuda last season

Spencer Foo (1 goal) scores his first game winner since February 17, 2018 for the Heat

Buddy Robinson (1 assist) has assists/points in back-to-back games (0-2-2)

The Heat have won back-to-back road games (October 12 @ Ontario & October 21 @ San Jose)

Stockton has power-play goals in five-straight games and killed off all nine penalties taken this weekend against San Jose

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Stockton Heat vs. Bakersfield Condors

Wednesday, October 31 - 7:00 p.m. Puck Drop/6:00 p.m. Doors

Wear "Halloween Costume" Wednesday // $1 Beer Night

Stockton Heat vs. San Antonio Rampage

Saturday, November 3 - 6:00 p.m. Puck Drop/5:00 p.m. Doors/ 4:00 p.m. Heat Zone Pregame Party

Cancer Awareness Night presented by Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center// In Support Of Cards presented by Ray Morgan Company // Cancer Awareness Magnets presented by Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center // Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser

Stockton Heat vs. Ontario Reign

Friday, November 9 - 7:00 p.m. Puck Drop/6:00 p.m. Doors

Fry Day presented by Golden State Restaurant Group McDonald's // Canned Food Drive

Stockton Heat vs. Tucson Roadrunners

Friday, November 16 - 7:00 p.m. Puck Drop/6:00 p.m. Doors

Fry Day presented by Golden State Restaurant Group McDonald's // Coat Drive

Stockton Heat vs. San Diego Gulls

Sunday, November 25 - 5:00 p.m. Puck Drop/4:00 p.m. Doors

In-Shape Health Club 4 Pack Night // Full-Season Heat365 Member Skate with the Team

